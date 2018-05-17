Sterling Bay to Bring Multiple Entertainment Venues to Chicago

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Bay, the Chicago-based real-estate developer and investor, today announced its plans to turn Lincoln Yards into the premier event and recreation district in Chicago.

Live Nation will be the exclusive entertainment partner for Lincoln Yards and will invest in and build multiple entertainment venues within the development along the north branch of the Chicago River between the Lincoln Park and Bucktown neighborhoods. The venues will host a curated year-round calendar of events and will allow corporate partners and the community to make full use of the facilities when they are not in-use for entertainment and recreational purposes. Sterling Bay will announce corporate partners in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to be executing on such a unique project," said Andy Gloor, managing principal at Sterling Bay. "Chicago already has a reputation as an entertainment hub and we are excited for the community to have easy access to a variety of new events with some of the biggest names in music."

"Across Chicago we are witnessing an unparalleled amount of growth and development that contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of our great city," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "There is an unprecedented amount of enthusiasm for promising projects springing up on the banks of the Chicago River, and I am looking forward to the next steps in the community-driven process that will help write the future of North Branch area development for years to come."

Lincoln Yards, Sterling Bay's latest reinvigoration, is one of the rarest and most centrally located sites in Chicago. Along with attracting new community events, it will also include hotels and restaurants, a six-acre park, a soccer stadium in partnership with the United Soccer League, and an expansion of the city's 2.7-mile 606 trail.

