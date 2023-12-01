Sterling Capital Announces Liquidation of the Diverse Multi-Manager Active ETF

The last day of trading will be January 3, 2024

CHARLOTTE N.C., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the recommendation of Sterling Capital Management LLC, the Board of Trustees of the Northern Lights Fund Trust IV (the "Board") has authorized an orderly liquidation of the Diverse Multi-Manager Active ETF (NYSE: DEIF; the "Fund"). After careful consideration of a number of factors, including its inability to attract sufficient investment assets, the Board concluded that it is advisable and in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.

The last day of trading of the Fund's shares on the NYSE will be January 3, 2024 ("Closing Date"), which will also be the last day the Fund will accept creation units from authorized participants. Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. Authorized participants may redeem baskets of shares for a pro rata portion of the Fund's portfolio on hand through the Closing Date.

The Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders on January 12, 2024 ("Liquidation Date"). From the Closing Date through the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of closing and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, consequently, not tracking the investment objective as defined in the Prospectus.

Shareholders remaining on January 12, 2024, will receive cash at the net asset value of their shares as of that date, including any capital gains and dividends as of said date. The liquidating cash distribution to shareholders will be treated as payment in exchange for their shares. The liquidation of the Fund's shares may be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

About Sterling Capital Management

Sterling Capital Management LLC, founded in 1970, is the institutional investment management arm of Truist Financial Corporation. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sterling Capital provides investment advisory services through mutual funds, separately managed accounts, model portfolios, and other commingled vehicles offered through a variety of intermediary and managed account platforms. Sterling Capital's six distinct investment teams provide a full complement of fixed income, concentrated active equity, and multi-asset solutions. Learn more at sterlingcapital.com.

