Sterling Capital Announces Liquidation of the Focus Equity ETF

The last day of trading will be November 17, 2025

CHARLOTTE N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the recommendation of Sterling Capital Management LLC, the Board of Trustees of the Northern Lights Fund Trust IV (the "Board") has authorized an orderly liquidation of the Focus Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: LCG; the "Fund"). After careful consideration of a number of factors, including its sustained underperformance and its inability to attract sufficient investment assets, the Board concluded that it is advisable and in the best interest of the Fund and its shareholders to liquidate the Fund.

The last day of trading of the Fund's shares on the NYSE Arca will be November 17, 2025 ("Closing Date"), which will also be the last day the Fund will accept creation units from authorized participants. Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. Authorized participants may redeem baskets of shares for a pro rata portion of the Fund's portfolio on hand through the Closing Date.

The Fund is expected to cease operations, liquidate its assets, and distribute the liquidation proceeds to shareholders on November 24, 2025 ("Liquidation Date"). From the Closing Date through the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this period. It is anticipated that the Fund's portfolio will be positioned into cash, cash equivalents, or other liquid assets on or prior to the liquidation date. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, consequently, not tracking the investment objective as defined in the Prospectus.

Shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date will receive cash at the net asset value of their shares as of that date, including any capital gains and dividends as of said date. The liquidating cash distribution to shareholders will be treated as payment in exchange for their shares. The liquidation of the Fund's shares may be treated as a taxable event. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

About Sterling Capital Management

Sterling Capital Management LLC (SCM), founded in 1970, is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited. Headquartered in Charlotte, SCM provides investment advisory services through mutual funds, separately managed accounts, model portfolios, and other commingled vehicles offered through a variety of intermediary and managed account platforms. SCM's five distinct investment teams provide a full complement of fixed income, active equity, and multi-asset solutions .

SCM, serves as investment adviser to the Fund and is paid a fee for its services. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Sterling Capital Management LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Risks: Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.sterlingcapital.com/ETF or by calling 888.637.7798. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

