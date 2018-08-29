Sterling Consolidated Distribution Channels include Amazon, Walmart and now Groupon

NEPTUNE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTC :STCC ) (The Company), a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for almost 50 years, and creator of the blockchain based DiMO Token, today shared news of its growing online distribution strategy.

"As we continue to improve our distribution business that began almost 50 years ago--our weakness was our online presence. I didn't want to limit the Company to a simple online shopping cart. Instead, we've built strategic relations with Amazon and Walmart," said Darren DeRosa, the Company CEO.

"Our customer centric website is simple and efficient. However, since Amazon was the leader in online sales and marketing, we made a strategic hire in May of 2017 by adding to the team, seasoned Amazon seller, Brian Solomon, as VP of Online Sales & Development. Mr. Solomon grew Sterling Amazon sales by 26 times between 2015 to 2017 and continues to expand our online presence."

Mr. Solomon stated, "We've since added Walmart and more recently Groupon distribution channels. Recently we were upgraded to Level 3 status with Groupon, which requires between $5,000 to $25,000 worth of sales during a 30-day cycle." Groupon's official email states:

"The reason for this promotion is due to your account both hitting its sales threshold and maintaining an excellent scorecard with all metrics being in excellent standing."

"These are the small milestone we aim to hit," said Solomon. "While online selling is often portrayed as something that's easy to do, it isn't. It requires the same basic disciplines of business—good products, good service and delivering what you promised. We're not just focused on the revenue, we're doing this to build long-term relationships. That's the way Sterling has done it for almost 50 years, so we know it works."

The next target in Mr. Solomon's sights is the development of the eBay channel. "Our strategy is simple: We want to be on every major online distribution channel."

Sterling operates in the Gasket and Seals industry, which is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 63 Billion and is expected grow to US$ 102 Billion by the year 2026, according to market research firm FMI1.

"Our growth strategy has several approaches. Our increasing online presence compliments the aggressive acquisition strategy. Our pending Reg A and release of the DiMO Token, provides Sterling with diverse, yet concurrent growth avenues," said Mr. DeRosa.

For more information on the DiMO Token, consolidation strategy, Reg A filing and company history, visit: http://investor.sterlingconsolidated.com

About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply is a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for almost 50 years as well as an approved supplier to Amazon and Walmart. The Company has 5 locations throughout the USA, and plans to acquire more through its ongoing acquisition strategy. The Company is also the creator of the DiMO, a blockchain based cryptocurrency, that they hope brings an edge to the industry and improves overall profits and efficiencies through the use of smart contracts.

1 Source https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gaskets-and-seals-market

