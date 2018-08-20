Sterling Consolidated launches new Investor Information Center seeking to share insights into its Blockchain based DiMO Token, Consolidation Strategy and 49-year background

NEPTUNE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTC: STCC) (The Company), a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for almost 50 years, and creator of the blockchain based DiMO Token, today released its Investor Information Center website investor.sterlingconsolidated.com.

"We needed a platform to easily share information with our shareholders," said Darren DeRosa, the Company CEO. "We want to keep investors informed of our strategic plans and the unique initiatives we're taking. We're not your typical gasket and seals distributor, we're planning to roll out an aggressive acquisition strategy and seeking to create the industry's first blockchain cryptocurrency. With this new website we believe that we're able to share these exciting plans, as well as provide investors with an insight into the company and its background."

Sterling operates in the Gasket and Seals industry, which is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 63 Billion and is expected grow to US$ 102 Billion by the year 2026, according to market research firm FMI1.

"With our pending Reg A offering and the planned release of the DiMO Token as a dividend, this is an exciting time for not only our business, but the industry as a whole. We believe that the DiMO Token and DiMO Marketplace will provide a way to reduce transaction costs that burden the industry," said Scott Chichester, the Company CFO. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative."





For more information on the DiMO Token, consolidation strategy, Reg A filing and company history, visit: http://investor.sterlingconsolidated.com

About Sterling Consolidated Corp.



Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply is a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for almost 50 years as well as an approved supplier to Amazon and Walmart. The Company has 5 locations throughout the USA, and plans to acquire more through its ongoing acquisition strategy. The Company is also the creator of the DiMO, a blockchain based cryptocurrency, that they hope brings an edge to the industry and improves overall profits and efficiencies through the use of smart contracts.

For additional information on Sterling, the offering and any other related topics, please review the Form 1-A offering circular that can be found at the following location: http://rega.sterlingconsolidated.com

