Sterling Consolidated Reports Robust Annual Revenue Growth and Positive Adjusted EBITDA

Darren DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Consolidated, commented, "The results of operations demonstrate a strong year for both the Company and the Sealing industry. Our core business has stabilized which enables us to focus on our ongoing strategic plan to introduce Blockchain technology to the O-ring industry."

About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Currently serving more than 3,000 customers, Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 45 years. They have recently developed their own cryptocurrency, "DiMO" which will be distributed in December of 2018 in a previously declared property dividend and is part of the Company's strategic plan to bring Blockchain to the O-ring industry.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

*Note: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income and adding back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity based compensation, and other one-time adjustments. For 2017 Sterling had $517,040 in compensation expense related to an option grant to executives and key employees, and a one-time inventory write down of $444,464 for obsolete and slow-moving inventory which were added back in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

STERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the year ended

December 31,





2017



2016















Revenues















O-rings and rubber product sales

$ 6,256,026





5,632,422

Freight services



197,204





106,543

Total revenues



6,453,230



$ 5,738,965



















Cost of sales















Cost of goods



5,191,716





3,995,601

Cost of services



236,281





180,123

Total cost of sales



5,427,997





4,175,724



















Gross profit



1,025,233





1,563,241



















Operating expenses















Sales and marketing



246,608





222,960

General and administrative



1,615,850





1,245,465

Total operating expenses



1,862,458





1,468,425



















Operating income (loss)



(837,225)





94,816



















Other income and expense















Other income



89,865





(11,790)

Loss on sale of real estate



-





(39,910)

Loss on sale of vehicle



(2,502)





-

Gain on interest rate swap



12,885





9,499

Interest expense



(124,632)





(141,516)

Total other expense



(24,384)





(183,717)



















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



(861,609)





(88,901)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(330,253)





(3,610)



















Net income (loss)

$ (531,356)



$ (85,291)



















Net income (loss) per share of common stock:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.00)



















Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic and diluted



40,715,540





40,715,540



