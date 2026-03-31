Sterling Engineering Acquires Absolute Machine Control Technologies, Inc. (AMCT)

Acquisition expands Sterling's automation capabilities and deepens machine controls expertise.

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Engineering today announced the acquisition of Absolute Machine Control Technologies, Inc. (AMCT), a Rockford, Illinois-based controls engineering and control system integration company serving manufacturing, OEM, and system integration customers. AMCT is known for its expertise in electrical and software design for industrial machine controls, PLC programming and debugging, maintenance and retrofits, and consulting-based engineering support.

The acquisition strengthens Sterling Engineering's ability to deliver more complete automation solutions for clients by extending its capabilities further into the machine controls space.

"We are excited for the AMCT team to be joining Sterling Engineering," said Dolores Connolly, CEO of Sterling Engineering. "Their deep controls expertise and hands-on experience with industrial machine systems make them a natural fit for our organization. This acquisition extends Sterling's extensive equipment automation experience into the machine-controls space and enhances our ability to deliver even greater value to clients seeking integrated, high-performance engineering solutions – positioning Sterling Engineering as a complete single-source design partner for automation machines."

Founded in 2008 by Jeff Schlais, AMCT has built a strong reputation for quality, timely service, and practical support for controls integration. The company's experience spans HMI and PLC software, servo systems, electrical design, and complete control systems for automated equipment, including schematics, bills of materials, programming, panel building, and machine wiring.

For Sterling Engineering, the move aligns with its long-standing focus on technical excellence, relationship-building, and trust. The AMCT team adds complementary expertise that will help Sterling Engineering support clients across a broader range of automation, controls, retrofit, and smart manufacturing initiatives.

About Sterling Engineering

Founded in 1969, Sterling Engineering provides engineering, project management, and technical workforce solutions to clients across a range of highly specialized industries, including automation, manufacturing, life sciences, utilities, food and beverage, technology, and renewable energy. Sterling is focused on cultivating relationships, building trust, and delivering exceptional engineering and workforce solutions that help clients drive growth. Dolores Connolly has led the company as CEO since 1997. www.sterling-engineering.com

About Absolute Machine Control Technologies, Inc. (AMCT)

AMCT is a controls engineering services company based in Rockford, Illinois. The company provides contract engineering and control system integration for manufacturing, OEM, and system integration companies, with capabilities spanning machine controls, PLC and HMI programming, servo systems, electrical design, maintenance and retrofits, and consulting support.

Media Contact:

Pamela O'Donnell, Sterling Engineering, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 630-204-0813

SOURCE Sterling Engineering