Sterling Expands Partnership with HealthcareSource for Seamless Hiring and Onboarding of Healthcare Workers

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a global leader in background and identity services, today announced its preferred partnership agreement with HealthcareSource, a comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Healthcare onboarding can be a complex process, and with their expanded partnership Sterling and HealthcareSource are focused on the experience of both hiring managers and job candidates to make the process as swift and seamless as possible, while maintaining high standards for trust and safety.

Sterling's turnkey integration is designed to streamline the background screening process, reduce time to hire, and enhance the candidate experience. It eliminates duplicate data entry and provides transparent status updates, and its built-in compliance tools and processes help minimize risk amid evolving regulations. In addition, Sterling's mobile-first design allows candidates to complete background checks on their preferred device.

From client onboarding through post go-live support, joint customers will be supported by Sterling's dedicated cross-functional healthcare team, covering everything from product innovation to fulfillment operations to implementation to client success. The team understands the complexities inherent in healthcare screening and the intricacies in healthcare-specific regulations, and they are well-versed in the Sterling and HealthcareSource integration—ensuring a smooth implementation and proactive support following deployment.

"Healthcare hiring and onboarding are truly unique, with complexities across many states, regulatory bodies, and accreditations," says Val Poltorak, General Manager of Sterling's Healthcare & Life Sciences Division. "Together, Sterling Healthcare and HealthcareSource bring such a depth of expertise in the industry, as well as a ten-year history of working together. We are thrilled that our mutual customers have the technology and expert team to support their needs from start to finish."

HealthcareSource users will have access to a robust suite of screening solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the healthcare industry. Sterling's hiring suite for healthcare includes, but is not limited to:

Criminal background checks

Primary source verifications

Drug and occupational health screening

Ongoing daily monitoring of sanctions, exclusions, medical licenses, arrests, and incarcerations

International background checks

"We're excited that Sterling has agreed to join our preferred partner program," said Sean Parlin, HealthcareSource Senior Director, Extended Enterprise. "Our integration and Sterling's unique end-to-end fulfillment capabilities will allow our shared clients to benefit from a streamlined process and fast turnaround times on requested background checks."

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.



About HealthcareSource

HealthcareSource® is the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Our software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,500 healthcare organizations, senior care providers, and staffing agencies, spanning over 6,000 locations, to ensure quality patient and client care by recruiting, retaining and developing quality talent. HealthcareSource and its award-winning healthcare talent management solutions have been recognized by industry analysts and trade groups.

CONTACT: Jamie Serino

[email protected]

SOURCE Sterling

Related Links

http://www.sterlingcheck.com

