Sterling Foundation Fund Hires Jonathan Jackson, Managing Director and Completes Acquisition of OGD Overhead Garage Door

DALLAS, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, an industrial focused middle market private equity firm, announced the addition of Jonathan Jackson as Managing Director of Foundation Fund, the firm's lower middle market strategy.

Jonathan Jackson joins Sterling from Sun Capital Partners, where he spent thirteen years focused on middle market investing in a variety of services, industrial and food sectors. "Jonathan is a key addition to Foundation Fund's senior leadership team," said Lucas Cutler, Partner. Foundation Fund launched in 2023 to apply Sterling's experience and operational capabilities by partnering with industrial companies in the lower middle market.

In addition, Sterling Foundation Fund has completed the acquisition of founder-owned OGD Overhead Garage Door ("OGD"), a provider of repair, replacement and installation services in the overhead door and dock industry. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, OGD serves a large and growing base of commercial and residential overhead door and dock customers with installation and repair and replacement services. "We look forward to leveraging Sterling's industry expertise and operational capabilities to continue to expand OGD," said Bret Westbrook, founder and CEO of OGD.

Sterling has extensive experience partnering with founders to build residential and commercial service businesses. OGD is the fourth acquisition for Sterling Foundation Fund. Each partnership to date has been with founder owned businesses.

Adams Street Partners' Private Credit investment strategy provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of the acquisition.

McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel and HamptonRock Financial Advisory, LLC served as a financial due diligence advisor to The Sterling Group.

About OGD

OGD is a provider of repair, replacement and installation services in the overhead door and dock industry. OGD operates in 45 MSAs across the Southeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Mountain West regions. OGD is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About The Sterling Group Foundation Fund

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to over $1 billion. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 72 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $24.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its sixth investment fund with $3.5 billion in commitments and currently has $9.4 billion of assets under management. Launched in 2023, The Sterling Foundation Fund aims to leverage the firm's operational capabilities and experience in the industrial sector to "set the foundation" for growth at lower middle market companies. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

