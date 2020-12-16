Sterling Healthcare Logistics Enhances Portfolio With the Acquisition of ABS Vaccines

CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Healthcare Logistics is keeping up its momentum by continuing to grow its portfolio of services and solutions. The healthcare supply chain management company, which recently announced the acquisition of Aggregate365 earlier this year, has announced that it is acquiring ABS Vaccines.

The healthcare industry has grown substantially over the past decade and the demand for supplies and services has significantly increased. Sterling has become one of the top supply chain management solution companies and with its acquisition of ABS Vaccines, they aim to solidify their mission to offer innovative solutions that increase efficiencies and benefits for providers across the healthcare continuum. Sterling's objective is to combine its comprehensive portfolio of products and services; ACXSS - a proprietary intelligent software that optimizes organizations' supply chain management, ACXSS365 - a contract management and group purchasing organization, and with now their latest acquired asset - ABS Vaccines, Sterling continues their commitment to improving its customer's bottom line.

ABS Vaccines was founded in 2016, with the primary goal of assisting healthcare providers in negotiating vaccine contracts with the largest manufacturers and vendors worldwide giving them access to discounts on vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies. ABS Vaccines acts as the physician's trusted partner to deliver vaccine and pharmaceutical contracts in a compliant and effective manner with the lowest possible costs available.

"Sterling is extremely excited with the acquisition of ABS Vaccines and the opportunity to once again offer our customers additional innovative solutions that continue to support their organizational success," says Jay Monaco, President of Sales and Business Development at Sterling. "Our goal is to help providers and healthcare organizations spend less time worrying about costs and compliance, and more time dedicating essential care to patients. As we like to say here at Sterling - We take care of you so you can take care of others."

Sterling Healthcare Logistics has continued to grow its presence across the healthcare spectrum providing solutions and services to health systems, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent cares, multi-specialty groups, long-term care facilities, and independent physicians. To find out more about the latest acquisition as well as the additional services and resources Sterling offers, please visit www.absvaccines.com, www.acxss.com, www.acxss365.com, or reach out to a Sterling representative by phone at (818) 222-4367 or email [email protected].

Related Images

abs-vaccines-logo.png

ABS Vaccines Logo

ABS Vaccines Logo

Related Links

ABS Vaccines Website

ACXSS365 Website

SOURCE Sterling Healthcare Logistics