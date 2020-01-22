Sterling Healthcare Logistics Recognized as One of the Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Providers of 2019

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Healthcare Logistics and its innovative cloud-based supply chain technology ACXSS have been revolutionizing supply chain management in the healthcare sector for a number of years. The company, founded by Geoffrey Silver in 2012, is based in Calabasas, California, and has been utilizing its proprietary technology to advance the supply chain process into the future and help its members to achieve their financial and operational goals.

Sterling Healthcare Logistics is recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook as one of the Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Providers of 2019, among industry giants such as McKesson and Vizient.

ACXSS by Sterling is an intelligent single-source multi-vendor marketplace and dashboard that streamlines the purchasing process, enhances existing systems and improves operational efficiencies. The ACXSS software is a scalable comprehensive solution for any size or type of healthcare organization and enables multiple connections within vendors, GPOs and services, allowing organizations to better manage their purchase order life-cycle and identify cost-savings opportunities in their supply chain.

Sterling Healthcare Logistics is also one of the top leaders in providing innovative consulting services, including GPO and contract alignment and implementation. Due to its immense contribution to the healthcare sector, the company has been recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook as one of the Top 10 Supply Chain Management Solution Providers of 2019, among industry giants such as McKesson and Vizient. For anyone wondering what makes Sterling Healthcare Logistics stand out, its CEO, Geoffrey Silver, explains. "We are there with our customers as their partner from the beginning of integration and through their operations. We don't just provide the software; we work in tandem with the client to help them identify and implement operational efficiencies. We utilize our technology to help organizations to advance their supply chain process, and we pride ourselves on our ability to listen and collaborate with our current and potential customers. This has really allowed us to accelerate our software development and roll out future updates, which include reporting analytics and new modules, to our customers who have been an integral part of this entire process."

Sterling plans to continue to grow in every segment of the healthcare industry and continuously expand their technology and services to improve efficiency in every sector of the healthcare market. Contact Sterling Healthcare Logistics to learn more about its unique supply chain management software ACXSS and its additional products and services that can help improve an organization's bottom line. Their website is www.acxss.com or send an e-mail to info@sterlinghl.com. To speak with a representative, call (818) 222-4367. Sterling offers a demo for its marketplace software and the company has a knowledgeable team available to answer all questions.

