Sterling Investment Partners Acquires Verdantas, a Provider of Integrated Environmental Science, Engineering, and Consulting Services

WESTPORT, Conn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling") today announced that it has acquired Verdantas, LLC ("Verdantas," or the "Company") from Round Table Capital Partners ("RTC"), a Miami-based lower middle market firm in a proprietary transaction. Verdantas management, employees, and RTC will retain significant equity interests in the Company.

Based in Tampa, FL, Verdantas is a leading provider of environmental science, engineering, and consulting services across industrial, energy, government, water, transportation, real estate, and technology end-markets. Verdantas is led by CEO Jesse Kropelnicki and a team of seasoned executives and entrepreneurs, and the Company has distinguished itself in the realm of environmental science, sustainable engineering, and digital solutions. With industry-leading growth, the Company strategically operates across several markets experiencing secular tailwinds. Since its inception in 2020, Verdantas has rapidly expanded its footprint, acquiring 18 companies and fostering a workforce of over 1,450 staff nationwide. The Company's people-focused approach has resulted in industry-leading retention rates, underscoring Verdantas' value proposition to both staff and clients, and its influence within the architectural, engineering, and consulting industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Verdantas into the Sterling family," said James Soldano, Partner at Sterling. "Verdantas' impressive performance is a testament to the Company's unwavering commitment to its employees and clients and we believe that the Company is very well positioned for continued success." William Macey, Partner, added "The Sterling team greatly looks forward to working with Verdantas' management to continue to build this dynamic company, appreciating their deep commitment to their employees and the value they bring to clients and communities they serve."

"We are excited to partner with Sterling," said Jesse Kropelnicki. "Sterling has built a reputation as a leading business services investor, and we believe they are the right partner for our next chapter of growth given Sterling's significant relevant experience." Rebecca Ashton, Chief Operating Officer of Verdantas added "Sterling shares our vision and they are dedicated to providing resources as we continue to grow. Their alignment with our values, coupled with a proven track record of valuing leadership and investing in growth, makes Sterling the perfect fit to support our vision for the future."

Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at RTC, said "We are thrilled to partner with the Sterling team and to continue to support Verdantas by maintaining a minority position in the Company. Our goal was always to build a market-leading growth platform and to ultimately find a strong partner that is well-positioned to support it in its next phase of growth."

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 230 transactions, representing approximately $30 billion in aggregate value. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

About Verdantas

Verdantas is an integrated environmental science, engineering, and consulting firm. Our approach involves partnering with clients and communities to create comprehensive solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. We work across industries to protect the environment, enhance communities, and integrate sustainable development into everyday business. Through our diverse, in-house expertise and advanced digital technologies, we provide forward-thinking solutions that help our clients succeed in a changing world. Grounded in a people-focused culture, we prioritize the well-being of our employees, clients, and communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.verdantas.com.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm's dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit www.rtcpartners.com.

RTC Partners initiated and managed the transaction. Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal counsel, and Cohn Reznick, LLP and CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP acted as accounting and tax advisors on behalf of RTC Partners and its affiliates.

Dechert LLP and Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal LLP acted as tax advisor on behalf of Sterling Investment Partners and its affiliates.

