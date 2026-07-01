Sterling Investment Partners Announces Two Promotions

GREENWICH, Conn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a leading middle market private equity firm focused on the business services and distribution sectors, is pleased to announce that Chris Koziel and Tom Salama have been promoted to Vice President within Sterling's investment team.

Chris joined Sterling in 2022 from Deloitte and is a graduate of St. Olaf College. Tom joined Sterling in 2022 from Zelman & Associates and is a graduate of Princeton University. Both Chris and Tom are involved in all aspects of the firm's investment activities, including identifying, analyzing and executing new investments and working closely with management teams to enhance portfolio company franchise value.

Charles Santoro, James Soldano, and Mike Barr, Managing Partners at Sterling, collectively stated "Chris and Tom exemplify the culture and values that define Sterling – they are intellectually rigorous, collaborative, and deeply committed to building great companies alongside our management partners. Both have made meaningful contributions across all aspects of our investment process, from origination and diligence through portfolio company value creation. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments with this well-deserved promotion and look forward to their continued contributions within our organization."

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for 35 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 275 transactions, representing more than $35 billion in aggregate value. Sterling is ranked a Top 20 performing global middle market private equity firm by Dow Jones-HEC Paris, and was recognized as a Founder Friendly Investor by Inc.com. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners