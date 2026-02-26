Sterling Investment Partners Welcomes Noah Bishop to its Investment Team

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a leading middle market private equity firm investing in the business services and distribution sectors, is pleased to announce that Noah Bishop has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President. Mr. Bishop will be a member of Sterling's investment team, where he will focus on sourcing, evaluating, and executing new platform investments as well as supporting value creation initiatives across the firm's portfolio companies.

Charles Santoro, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, along with Managing Partners James Soldano and Mike Barr collectively stated "We are very excited to welcome Noah to Sterling. His extensive and relevant experiences in Sterling's focus sectors make him a terrific addition to our investment team. We look forward to his contributions to our organization."

Mr. Bishop joins Sterling from Warburg Pincus, where he focused on investments in the business services sector. Prior to Warburg Pincus, Noah was an investment professional at MidOcean Partners. Mr. Bishop was also previously with JP Morgan Securities and The Royal Bank of Scotland.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 270 transactions, representing over $34 billion in aggregate value. Sterling is ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris, and was recognized as a Founder Friendly Investor by Inc.com. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners