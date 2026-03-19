Sterling Investment Partners Acquires Cyber Advisors, a Provider of Cyber Security and IT Services

GREENWICH, Conn., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling") today announced the acquisition of Cyber Advisors, a provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Cyber Advisors is a scaled provider of managed security services, cybersecurity consulting, and technology solutions to small, mid, and enterprise clients across diverse end markets. Led by Founder and CEO Shane Vinup, the company's credentialed team of 330+ professionals supports 1,800+ customers nationwide.

"We are excited to partner with Cyber Advisors and its talented leadership team. The company has built a strong reputation in the market, and we see significant opportunities to support its next phase of growth through leveraging our resources and industry expertise" commented James Soldano, Managing Partner at Sterling. Dan Yu, Partner at Sterling added "Cyber Advisors operates in an attractive and growing market with strong secular tailwinds, and we believe the company is well-positioned to capitalize on those opportunities."

"Cyber Advisors is thrilled to partner with Sterling as the strategic alignment with their team was clear from the start," said Shane Vinup, Founder and CEO at Cyber Advisors. "With Sterling's partnership we will be able to further strengthen our scale, capabilities and product offerings so that we can continue to deliver high-quality IT and cybersecurity solutions to our customers."

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 280 transactions, representing over $34 billion in aggregate value. Sterling was recently recognized as a Founder Friendly Investor by Inc.com. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as sell-side advisor.

Dechert LLP and Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted as legal counsel, and Alvarez & Marsal LLP acted as tax advisor on behalf of Sterling Investment Partners and its affiliates.

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners