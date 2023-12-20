Sterling Investment Partners Invests in Banner Industries, the Leading Distributor to the Semiconductor Market

News provided by

Sterling Investment Partners

20 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling") today announced that it has invested in Banner Industries ("Banner," or the "Company") in partnership with the family shareholders and the well-established management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, Banner is the leading distributor of specialty engineered high purity and industrial flow components, equipment and services into the semiconductor market, with exposure to numerous other markets, including life sciences and food and beverage. Over the years, the Company has built an international platform with 15 locations, covering the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia and Europe.

"Banner has many compelling growth opportunities," said Bud Richard, CEO of Banner. "We have been discussing a partnership with Sterling for quite some time and we fully believe they are the ideal partner for our company. Sterling clearly shares our vision and they are commiƩed to providing resources needed to take Banner Industries to the next level."

"We first met the Banner team over 18 months ago and have been very impressed with the Company's visionary leadership, comprehensive product lines, industry expertise and strong customer relationships" said Bill Macey, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Sterling. Michael Barr, Senior Partner of Sterling added, "We believe Banner is particularly well-positioned to benefit from the unprecedented, projected growth in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. We are very excited to partner with the Banner team."

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm that has been investing in and building middlemarket companies for over 30 years with a highly-experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distributon and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $27 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners

Also from this source

Sterling Investment Partners Announces Sale of HeartLand to Pritzker Private Capital

Sterling Investment Partners Announces Sale of HeartLand to Pritzker Private Capital

Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a Westport, CT based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business...
Ruth Lane Joins Sterling as Head of Investor Relations

Ruth Lane Joins Sterling as Head of Investor Relations

Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a Westport, Connecticut-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Retail

Image1

Semiconductors

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.