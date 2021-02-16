Sterling is Selected as Preferred Background Screening Provider by Corcentric

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—today announced its partnership with Corcentric, a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services. As part of the new agreement, Corcentric group purchasing members will now have access to Sterling's background and identity services at special, pre-negotiated rates.

"We are proud to partner with Corcentric," said Harris Bornstein, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Sterling. "Through our new partnership, we can extend our suite of services to Corcentric members while providing considerable cost savings as it relates to their employment screening programs."

"Sterling's vertical structure, which includes sub-teams focused on the screening needs within transportation, manufacturing, and education, enables us to understand and support the unique screening requirements members face," said Alla Schay, General Manager of Sterling's Industrials, Government & Education business. "We offer compliant, efficient, and cost-effective screening solutions, which are critical in areas where competition for talent is intense and both low turnaround time and high quality are paramount."

As part of their evaluation process, Corcentric assessed several background screening providers and selected Sterling based on breadth of services, industry expertise, and value. Sterling is a preferred Corcentric supplier and effective immediately, Corcentric members have access to Sterling's complete range of services, including:

Criminal background checks—including at the county, state, federal, and civil level

Education, employment, and license verifications

Drug and health screening

Workforce monitoring

Identity and fingerprinting solutions

Reginald Peterson, Director of Supply Management Programs for Corcentric, said, "We're excited to partner with Sterling to provide exceptional screening and monitoring services to our customers. This program will offer increased efficiencies behind the hiring process of employees, adding to the time and money-savings model to which we adhere."

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of business spend management and revenue management software and services. From the mid-market to Fortune 1000 businesses, Corcentric delivers technology, managed services, and strategic advisory focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. Corcentric was named a 2020 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters, a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019. Since 1996, thousands of companies have trusted Corcentric's expert team and its suite of world-class solutions to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Learn more at corcentric.com.

