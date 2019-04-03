Sterling Launches 'Sterling GlobalIQ'

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, the world's leader in background and identity services—today announced the launch of Sterling GlobalIQ, a cloud-based application suite that provides complete life-cycle management of due diligence processes. The portal improves efficiency for businesses through its industry-leading workflows, false positive remediation, and third-party communications.

"Sterling GlobalIQ is a better, smarter and more reliable way to conduct due diligence. It builds on our commitment to delivering highly accurate corporate intelligence, partner insight and ongoing monitoring," said Melissa Kelley-Hilton, President, Sterling Diligence, the corporate due diligence business of Sterling. "Sterling GlobalIQ provides the flexibility to customize investigative efforts to meet each client's needs."

The application suite includes:



Sterling GlobalIQ : Validates company and director registration details and conducts instant due diligence against an essential sanctions and enforcements list.

Sterling GlobalIQ Live : Offers the ability to continuously monitor targets in need of further review via one of the world's largest risk profile databases, including Politically Exposed Persons, corruption, terrorism, trafficking, human rights violations and many more.

Sterling GlobalIQ KYX : Delivers intelligence on targets and their associates using configurable enhanced Global Due Diligence investigations prepared by Sterling analysts.

Sterling GlobalIQ 360 : Provides a wholistic view of targets via customized, in-depth reports that are accurate, thorough and insightful.



Sterling GlobalIQ delivers instant and ongoing monitoring for pre-investment purposes, vendor or trade partners. It offers a comprehensive approach to monitoring, conducting and documenting investigative due diligence to minimize compliance risk, reducing costs and complexities. "The launch of Sterling GlobalIQ extends our leadership in the diligence and investigation market. No other company delivers our breadth of services and applications," said Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling.



About Sterling

Sterling—the world's leader in background and identity services—provides a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. Sterling has 20 offices in nine countries and conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Sterling can be visited online at www.sterlingcheck.com.

Media Contact: Damira Bowles

damira@rosengrouppr.com / 646-695-7053

SOURCE Sterling

Related Links

https://www.sterlingcheck.com

