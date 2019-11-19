Sterling Lexicon Enhances Small Shipment Program with Sterling Xpress

By combining the convenience of full-service moving with the speed and agility of containerized shipping, Sterling Lexicon has reduced claims and costs while enhancing the employee experience. Sterling Xpress introduces significant program enhancements, such as faster transit times, guaranteed pick-up and delivery dates, 60 days of free household goods storage, an expanded network of vetted, quality partners, and increased savings.

"From lack of productivity and unsettled employees to increased temporary housing and per diem costs, slow relocations cost more than just money," said Mike Brannigan, president of Sterling Lexicon. "Sterling Xpress solves these problems by providing the fastest transit times in the industry, creating less stress on the employee so they can focus on getting settled into their new role instead of on their move."

One successful example of this program in action is how Sterling Xpress saved a large Bay Area financial technology company more than $1.1 million in household goods and gross-up fees within one year. Prior to partnering with Sterling Lexicon, the company was experiencing two to three-week delivery windows, making it difficult to plan for the transition from temporary housing to permanent. After using Sterling Xpress, claims decreased to zero, and delivery windows were significantly reduced, saving the business up to $15,000 per move.

"Our customers are raving about the program offering," said Rob Vespa, senior vice president of move management for Sterling Lexicon. "With Sterling Xpress, businesses and employees don't have to sacrifice great service for cost savings."

