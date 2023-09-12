Sterling Medical Devices and RBC Medical Innovations Rebrand as Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech

12 Sep, 2023

New Brand Reflects Vast Experience and Commitment to Continued Innovation in the Medical Technology Industry

MOONACHIE, N.J. and LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Medical Devices and RBC Medical Innovations announced today the rebranding of the combined company as Vantage MedTech.

Leveraging decades of industry experience and the specialized expertise of more than 150 medical device engineers, Vantage MedTech is poised to continue providing complete life cycle solutions to medical technology innovators, from concept through to product realization. The Company's integrated capabilities include full-systems development utilizing its software, industrial, mechanical and electrical engineering expertise, clinical and commercial scale manufacturing, and regulatory strategy consulting, all supported by the Company's robust quality systems.

"We are thrilled to announce our new brand at this exciting juncture in our company's evolution", said David Montecalvo, CEO. "Vantage offers the MedTech industry a wide range of integrated engineering and technical expertise, resulting in faster time-to-market results for our clients. We are committed to partnering with our clients to accelerate commercialization of their life-changing medical devices and are dedicated to providing these solutions with the highest integrity, quality standards and excellence."

About Vantage MedTech
Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world's most innovative MedTech start-ups and large OEMs, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle.  Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms™, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has offices in Moonachie, New Jersey and Lenexa, Kansas. Additional information is available at available at VantageMedTech.com, SterlingMedicalDevices.com, and RBCCorp.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners
Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

