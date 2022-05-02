ONTARIO, Canada, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Monster is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Exceptional Business Executive for her outstanding achievements in Engineering and in acknowledgment of her work at Monster Polymers Incorporated.

Sterling Monster

With decades of exceptional expertise in both the Business and Legal fields, Sterling Monster serves as the President and CEO of Monster Polymers Inc., a global Thermoplastic Supplier of Prime, Offgrade, and Masterbatch Raw Materials. Founded in 1990, the company has become a premier leader in the North American and International Plastics Industry. Headquartered in Honey Harbour, Ontario, Canada, with US operations in Baltimore, MD, Monster Polymers provides services to small companies and large, multinational organizations, always with a prime focus on courteous and satisfying customer service.

Ms. Monster received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and continued her education by earning her Master's in Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Business. She went on to earn a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the University Of Alabama School Of Law. After completing her legal studies, Ms. Monster was a practicing Attorney of Law for nine years.

The business professional, who has been in her current position for 32 years, says she attributes her company's success to "being focused on tailoring our solutions to our customers." She states her future goal is to continue leading her company, until it reaches the stature she has in mind, and eventually hand the operations over to her son.

In her free time, Ms. Monster enjoys sailing, golfing, tennis, and fly fishing. She also loves to volunteer and donate to numerous charitable causes. A licensed pilot for nine years, Ms. Monster is also a former competitive equestrian and sailor. She dedicates this honorable recognition to the memory of her late husband, Rod Monster.

For more information, visit www.monstepolymers.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who