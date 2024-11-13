Sterling PLM announces new branding as Vantage ALM

MOONACHE, N.J. and LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling PLM, a Vantage MedTech Company has announced it is rebranding as Vantage ALM.

Vantage ALM helps engineering companies across the globe implement proven processes that govern successful product development, spanning Life Sciences, Automotive, Aerospace, Heavy Machinery and Industrial Automation. Their focus is on browser-based requirement management, application lifecycle management, and regulatory-compliant solutions that enable seamless collaboration across all stages of the product development life cycle.

This rebranding underscores the company's expanded expertise and dedication to delivering end-to-end Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions. By adopting the ALM identity, Vantage ALM reinforces its role as a strategic partner for industries that demand rigorous regulatory compliance and efficient product development. The new brand reflects a commitment to empowering clients with seamless management of every stage in the product lifecycle— from initial concept to final delivery—through integrated processes and solutions.

"The Vantage ALM name better reflects our mission to help customers gain complete visibility and control over their product development processes," said Jim Bartel, CEO of Vantage ALM. "This evolution allows us to better communicate our value proposition as a trusted partner in product lifecycle management, helping clients overcome their most pressing challenges while driving innovation across industries."

About Vantage ALM

Vantage ALM, a Vantage MedTech Company, delivers browser-based, regulatory-compliant solutions for application and requirements management, facilitating seamless collaboration across every phase of the product development life cycle. Whether you need assistance launching new systems or optimizing the performance of existing ones, our team is equipped to meet your needs. Formerly Sterling PLM, we specialize in empowering companies to implement efficient processes that drive successful product development and innovation.

About Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world's most innovative MedTech start-ups and large medical device companies, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle. Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms®, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has facilities in Moonachie, New Jersey and Lenexa, Kansas. Additional information is available at available at VantageMedTech.com and on LinkedIn.

