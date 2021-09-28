Sterling Ransone, Jr., MD, FAAFP, Assumes Role of President of American Academy of Family Physicians

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Ransone, Jr., MD, FAAFP, a family physician in Deltaville, Virginia, today assumes the role of president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The AAFP represents 133,500 physicians and medical students nationwide. As AAFP president, Ransone advocates on behalf of family physicians and patients across the country to inspire positive changes in the U.S. health care system.

Ransone is a third-generation family physician and has practiced rural medicine for more than 20 years. He currently serves as the physician practice director at Riverside Fishing Bay Family Practice in Deltaville.

In addition to his office practice, Ransone is an assistant clinical professor of family medicine and population health at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He previously held the role of chief resident of family medicine at Riverside Family Medicine Center in Newport News, Virginia. He volunteers as the football and soccer team physician at Mathews High School in Mathews County, Virginia.

A member of the AAFP since 1995, Ransone was a Virginia delegate to the AAFP's Congress of Delegates for 10 years. Prior to becoming an officer of the AAFP, he served on multiple AAFP committees and commissions, including the Commission on Governmental Advocacy and the Reference Committee on Advocacy, for which he held the position of chair for two years. He also served as a member of the Commission on Membership and Member Services and as liaison to the Commissions on Continuing Professional Development, and Health of the Public and Science, and Quality and Practice.

At the state level, Ransone has served the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians in various leadership roles including chapter president, vice president and board chair. He also established FamDocPAC, the Virginia Academy's political action committee and served as its first leader.

Ransone is a former president of the Medical Society of Virginia, chair of MSVPAC, and president of the Mid-Tidewater Medical Society. He is a winner of both the MSV Advocacy Hero Award and the Holland Award for political service. He is currently a delegate to the American Medical Association's House of Delegates and has served on several committees and panels. He has also spoken nationally on various clinical and advocacy topics.

Ransone earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees in biology from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. He completed his internship and residency at the Riverside Family Practice Center in Newport News.

He is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has the AAFP Degree of Fellow, an earned degree awarded to family physicians for distinguished service and continuing medical education.

About the American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 133,500 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine, the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, and for downloadable multi-media highlighting family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's award-winning consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

SOURCE American Academy of Family Physicians

Related Links

http://www.aafp.org

