Sterling Realty Organization Announces Two Sustainability Projects in Sandy City

SANDY CITY, Utah, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Realty Organization Co. (SRO), a company specializing in commercial real estate in the Seattle and Salt Lake City markets, has broken ground on two high-performance, 8,000 square foot retail buildings in Sandy City's Cairns district, both of which are targeting Net Zero construction.

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House will serve as a retail anchor tenant for the new structures, called Towne Ridge Retail. In addition to targeting Net Zero performance, SRO is constructing Towne Ridge Retail using cross-laminated timber roof panels and shear walls. These "mass timber" structural elements have a negative carbon footprint and will provide tenants a higher level of finish within each premises.

Located in Sandy's Cairns district, an 1,100 acre master-planned town center, Towne Ridge Retail is adjacent to Towne Ridge Center, a two-building, class-A office complex that SRO acquired in 2019. Constructed in 2017, Towne Ridge Center has 250,964 square feet of rentable space on State Street, boasting convenient access to TRAX Light Rail and the I-15.

In addition to starting construction on the retail project, SRO has completed commissioning of a 406-kilowatt renewable energy system on the roofs of the office buildings. Besides environmental benefits, the 1,128 SunPower panels will provide about 40% of the office buildings' power needs and also serve as a hedge against future electricity price increases.

"Our goal with these new buildings is to provide the City and all that live, work or play in the area access to beautiful buildings and additional retail choice," said Will Daniels, Vice President for SRO. "From the high-profile location to the work we've done to make these buildings as sustainable as possible, we are excited about the growth opportunities this location will offer – not just to local businesses seeking state-of-the-art new space, but to the Sandy area and its residents."

Construction on the buildings is expected to last through September 2021. For information on leasing space at this new location, please contact Tony Coop at Newmark Knight Frank or Jesse Raddon at Raddon Development.

Media Contact

Kyle Wall, Fearey

[email protected] / (570) 575-3405

About SRO

SRO is a Bellevue, WA, company specializing in commercial property investment. We acquire, own, manage and develop high quality properties for long-term hold periods. SRO manages more than 2.3 Million SF of primarily retail, office and office park space in Washington, Utah and Oregon. SRO was founded in 1912 by John Danz, a pioneer motion picture exhibitor. To learn more about SRO, please visit www.sterlingrealty.com.

SOURCE Sterling Realty Organization Co. (SRO)

Related Links

http://www.sterlingrealty.com/

