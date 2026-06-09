Sterling Recognized as the 2026 Dell Technologies Federal Partner of the Year

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, an award-winning Global Solutions Integrator, is pleased to announce that Dell Technologies has selected Sterling as its 2026 Federal Partner of the Year (PoY).

Unveiled at the annual Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, the Federal PoY award spotlights a Dell partner who champions innovation, flexibility, and collaboration between the two organizations. Sterling has now earned this prestigious distinction a record six times.

From left: John Griffin, Vice President of Federal Channel and System Integrators for Dell Technologies; Jean Moore, Owner and Executive Chairman of Sterling; and Brad Moore, Sterling's CEO. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Sterling's awarding comes at a time when the federal technology landscape is more complex than ever, with agencies facing immense pressure to modernize aging infrastructure, tighten budgets, accelerate efficiencies, and fortify cybersecurity. The Federal PoY award serves as a testament to the essential role solution providers like Sterling play in bridging the gap between commercial technology innovation and specific mission requirements. By leveraging such companies, the government taps into a vast reservoir of technical expertise, streamlines their procurement operations, and enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to invest more deeply into the R&D initiatives that will, in turn, solve the public sector challenges of tomorrow.

"Now more than ever, the federal government requires industry partners who can move quickly, deliver innovation, provide the best pricing, and expertly integrate technologies from multiple OEMs into one efficient, best-in-class solution," said Brad Moore, CEO of Sterling. "Over the years, we've made substantial investments into each of these areas, priding ourselves on the quality of our services, engineering, and Cooperative Research and Development Agreement offerings. Together with Dell, we provide the agility and expertise our clients need in order to navigate modernization and achieve mission success. I'm proud of our team for the excellence they've shown in these key initiatives and for their continued dedication to the evolution of our Dell partnership."

Along with the six Federal PoY awards, Sterling has previously received Dell's Excellence in Services and Federal Data Center PoY awards in 2023 and 2019, respectively. For more information regarding the Sterling/Dell partnership, please visit https://sterling.com/partners/dell-technologies/.

About Sterling

www.sterling.com

Founded in 1996, Sterling is an award-winning Global Solutions Integrator dedicated to helping organizations solve complex technology challenges. Guided by its core values of ethical, consistent, transparent, and predictable, Sterling leverages an elite ecosystem of highly certified engineers, services professionals, and industry-leading partners to discover, design, integrate, and deliver the ideal solution for any technology need.

Sterling Media Contact

Tanner Sifferath

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Sterling