Sterling Releases "Adaptive," a Documentary About the First All-Adaptive Attempt to Climb the Remote Lotus Flower Tower in Canada's Cirque of the Unclimbables

Jim and Maureen were strangers who met less than a year before the climb and the unlikely duo (nearly a 20-year age difference) began training three months prior. Maureen was born without her left hand and started climbing as a kid during summer camp in Maine and went on to win several Paraclimbing World Championship titles. Jim is a seasoned climber with more than 40 years of experience and had his left leg amputated after a devastating fall while climbing Cayman Brac in 2014.

Although both are very experienced climbers, the Lotus Flower Tower quickly proved that even with proper training and preparation, nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to alpine climbing.

"Originally we wanted to create the 'Adaptive' film to celebrate the adaptive climbing community," said Liz McLellan, Director of Marketing at Sterling. "After nearly every part of the climbing trip didn't go as planned, we realized we were capturing an even broader story about humans' universal ability to adapt and how that common thread unites us. We're thrilled to share this story with the world, and hope Jim and Maureen remind people they have the freedom to focus on whatever goal they're trying to achieve and adapting will always be a part of it."

To hear more about Jim and Maureen's personal background and a description of their attempt at the first all-adaptive climb of the Lotus Flower Tower in their own words, check out their two-part interview with climber, Kevin Jorgeson on the Freedom to Focus Podcast .

