Sterling Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024.

The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues of $440.4 million , an increase of 9%

, an increase of 9% Gross margin of 17.5%, an increase from 15.3%

Net Income of $31.0 million , or $1.00 per diluted share, an increase of 58% and 56%, respectively

, or per diluted share, an increase of 58% and 56%, respectively EBITDA (1) of $55.7 million , an increase of 21%

of , an increase of 21% Cash flows from operations totaled $49.6 million for the first quarter

for the first quarter Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $480.4 million at March 31, 2024

at Backlog at March 31, 2024 was $2.35 billion

was Combined backlog(2) at March 31, 2024 was $2.42 billion

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"We had a great start to the year, growing revenue 9%, driving gross margins to a new first quarter high of 17.5%, and delivering EPS of $1.00. This was achieved despite the challenging weather in January and February. Had the weather cooperated, the quarter would have been even better," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "We closed the first quarter with backlog of over $2.35 billion, a 45% increase from first quarter 2023 levels, providing strong visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2025. Awards in the quarter of $642 million represent a 1.8x book-to-burn ratio and reflect strength in the data center and aviation markets. Cash flow from operations was $50 million and our balance sheet remains in great shape. We are working diligently to find the right deals that would grow the company and enhance our service offering."

"The trends across each of our business segments remain strong. In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we expanded operating margins by 294 basis points and grew operating profit by 12% as we continue to shift toward large, mission critical projects. E-Infrastructure revenue declined 10%, driven predominantly by weather impacts across the east coast and the timing of scheduled project starts. We continue to expect high single to low double-digit revenue growth in the E-Infrastructure segment in 2024. E-Infrastructure awards of $332 million reflect continued strength in the data center market. Transportation Solutions had another excellent quarter, with revenue growth of 34% and operating profit growth of 53%. We are seeing broad-based demand across our Transportation Solutions footprint and end markets. Building Solutions revenue grew 23% and operating profit grew 70%, reflecting strength in our residential slab business and excellent performance at the recently acquired Professional Plumbers Group (PPG). Our commercial business declined in the quarter, which was in line with our expectations," continued Mr. Cutillo.

"We believe 2024 will be another excellent year for Sterling. With the strong first quarter results along with our backlog position, we are trending toward the high end of our guidance for the year. We are maintaining our full year revenue and EBITDA guidance and are raising our net income and diluted EPS guidance to reflect lowered net interest expense and tax rate expectations for the year. Based on the high end of our 2024 guidance, our revenue would grow 12%, our net income would increase 23% and our EBITDA would improve 16%," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Revenue of $2.125 billion to $2.215 billion

to Net Income of $160 million to $170 million

to Diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.30

to EBITDA(1) of $285 million to $300 million

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information. (2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $67.6 million and $303.2 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Conference Call

Sterling's management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (800) 836-8184. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Infrastructure call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at www.strlco.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, and plumbing services for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company's ongoing business and, in the Company's view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company's operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as for determining employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; our guidance; our expected margin growth; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "guidance," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management's assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

Company Contact:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

Noelle Dilts, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

281-214-0795

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023







Revenues $ 440,360

$ 403,579 Cost of revenues (363,456)

(341,837) Gross profit 76,904

61,742 General and administrative expense (27,298)

(23,321) Intangible asset amortization (4,297)

(3,736) Acquisition related costs (36)

(190) Other operating expense, net (3,148)

(1,868) Operating income 42,125

32,627 Interest income 5,902

1,974 Interest expense (6,664)

(7,528) Income before income taxes 41,363

27,073 Income tax expense (7,604)

(7,033) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 33,759

20,040 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,711)

(391) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 31,048

$ 19,649







Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:





Basic $ 1.00

$ 0.64 Diluted $ 1.00

$ 0.64







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 30,977

30,618 Diluted 31,186

30,789

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, Revenues 2024

% of Revenue

2023

% of Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 184,476

42 %

$ 205,840

51 % Transportation Solutions 148,969

34 %

111,139

28 % Building Solutions 106,915

24 %

86,600

21 % Total Revenues $ 440,360





$ 403,579



















Operating Income













E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 27,169

14.7 %

$ 24,269

11.8 % Transportation Solutions 8,132

5.5 %

5,306

4.8 % Building Solutions 14,775

13.8 %

8,701

10.0 % Segment Operating Income 50,076

11.4 %

38,276

9.5 % Corporate G&A Expense (7,915)





(5,459)



Acquisition Related Costs (36)





(190)



Total Operating Income $ 42,125

9.6 %

$ 32,627

8.1 %

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 480,414

$ 471,563 Accounts receivable 274,010

252,435 Contract assets 88,329

88,600 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 18,222

17,506 Other current assets 17,883

17,875 Total current assets 878,858

847,979 Property and equipment, net 258,802

243,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 55,169

57,235 Goodwill 281,363

281,117 Other intangibles, net 324,100

328,397 Other non-current assets, net 19,204

18,808 Total assets $ 1,817,496

$ 1,777,184 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 135,426

$ 145,968 Contract liabilities 485,049

444,160 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,469

26,520 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 19,143

19,641 Accrued compensation 19,831

27,758 Other current liabilities 19,799

14,121 Total current liabilities 705,717

678,168 Long-term debt 308,721

314,996 Long-term lease obligations 36,180

37,722 Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 19,097

29,108 Deferred tax liability, net 78,303

76,764 Other long-term liabilities 17,261

16,573 Total liabilities 1,165,279

1,153,331 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 311

309 Additional paid in capital 288,173

293,570 Retained earnings 356,082

325,034 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 644,566

618,913 Noncontrolling interests 7,651

4,940 Total stockholders' equity 652,217

623,853 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,817,496

$ 1,777,184

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 33,759

$ 20,040 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,258

13,692 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 305

422 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (585)

(1,672) Deferred taxes 1,517

2,728 Stock-based compensation 4,586

3,240 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,249)

10,608 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,591

49,058 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,016)

— Disposition proceeds —

14,000 Capital expenditures (22,432)

(14,221) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,401

6,726 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (21,047)

6,505 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (6,678)

(30,843) Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (13,015)

(4,288) Net cash used in financing activities (19,693)

(35,131) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8,851

20,432 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 471,563

185,265 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 480,414

205,697 Less: restricted cash —

(3,121) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 480,414

$ 202,576

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 31,048

$ 19,649 Depreciation and amortization 16,258

13,692 Interest expense, net of interest income 762

5,554 Income tax expense 7,604

7,033 EBITDA(1) 55,672

45,928 Acquisition related costs 36

190 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 55,708

$ 46,118







(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes.







(2) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)



Full Year 2024 Guidance

Low

High Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 160

$ 170 Depreciation and amortization 65

66 Interest expense, net of interest income 3

4 Income tax expense 57

60 EBITDA (1) $ 285

$ 300







(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and taxes.

