Sterling Reports Record Third Quarter 2024 Results and Raises Full Year Profitability Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter 2024.

The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues of $593.7 million , an increase of 6%

, an increase of 6% Gross margin of 21.9%, up from 16.4%

Net Income of $61.3 million , or $1.97 per diluted share, an increase of 56% for both metrics

, or per diluted share, an increase of 56% for both metrics EBITDA (1) of $100.8 million , an increase of 42%

of , an increase of 42% Cash flows from operations totaled $322.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

for the nine months ended Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $648.1 million at September 30, 2024

at Backlog at September 30, 2024 was $2.06 billion

was Combined backlog(2) at September 30, 2024 was $2.37 billion

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"In the third quarter we delivered 6% revenue growth and a remarkable 56% increase in diluted EPS. Our focus on margin expansion continues to drive profitability growth well in excess of revenue growth. Gross profit margins of 21.9% marked a new record, and we continue to look for opportunities to drive further expansion," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "We closed the third quarter with combined backlog of $2.37 billion, which was in line with prior year levels. What the backlog metrics do not capture is that our business has moved toward large, multi-phase projects. As a result, we have built a pipeline of high probability future phase work that now totals over half a billion dollars. Our operating cash flow generation in the quarter was again excellent at $152 million, driving our net cash position to $326 million, and supporting share repurchases of $20 million in the quarter. Our business is performing very well and we feel great about the opportunities ahead."

Mr. Cutillo continued, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 89% operating income growth as operating margins expanded over 1,100 basis points to reach 25.8%. This excellent margin profile reflects our shift toward large mission-critical projects, including data centers and manufacturing. E-Infrastructure revenue increased 4% in the quarter, driven by strength in data center work, which more than offset a tough revenue comparison in the manufacturing market and some continued softness in the small project market. Notably, data center-related revenue increased approximately 90% in the quarter and now represents over 50% of segment backlog.

Transportation Solutions had another excellent quarter, delivering 18% revenue growth and 28% operating profit growth. The transportation markets are the strongest that they have been in our company's history, and we still have two and a half years remaining under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) authorization.

In Building Solutions, revenue declined 10% and operating profit declined 12%. Our residential concrete slab and plumbing businesses were impacted by a slowdown in the Dallas market in the quarter, as prospective homebuyers appear to be waiting on the sidelines in expectation of future interest rate reductions. We remain very bullish on the multi-year demand trends in our key geographies and anticipate a rebound in 2025."

"We believe 2024 will be another excellent year for Sterling. Given our strong results through the third quarter and backlog position, we are raising our full year profitability guidance. The midpoint of our 2024 guidance would represent 10% revenue growth, 32% net income growth and 21% EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information. (2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $319.6 million at September 30, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Guidance

Revenue of $2.150 billion to $2.175 billion

to Net Income of $180 million to $185 million

to Diluted EPS of $5.85 to $6.00

to EBITDA(1) of $310 million to $315 million

Conference Call

Sterling's management will hold a conference call to discuss these results and recent corporate developments on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET/9:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (800) 836-8184. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Sterling Infrastructure call. To coincide with the conference call, Sterling will post a slide presentation at www.strlco.com on the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations tab. Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at www.strlco.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work and plumbing services for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains "Non-GAAP" financial measures as defined under Regulation G of the amended U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but the Company believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of those operations.

Non-GAAP measures may include adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, in each case excluding the impacts of certain identified items. The excluded items represent items that the Company does not consider to be representative of its normal operations. The Company believes that these measures are useful for investors to review, because they provide a consistent measure of the underlying financial results of the Company's ongoing business and, in the Company's view, allow for a supplemental comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Furthermore, the Company uses each of these to measure the performance of the Company's operations for budgeting and forecasting, as well as for determining employee incentive compensation. However, Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as substitutes for net income, EPS, or other data prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed in addition to the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables included within this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may include statements about: our business strategy; our financial strategy; our industry outlook; our guidance; our expected margin growth; and our plans, objectives, expectations, forecasts, outlook and intentions. All of these types of statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "guidance," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are largely based on our expectations, which reflect estimates and assumptions made by our management. These estimates and assumptions reflect our best judgment based on currently known market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. In addition, management's assumptions about future events may prove to be inaccurate. Management cautions all readers that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure any reader that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements due to factors listed in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere in those filings. Additional factors or risks that we currently deem immaterial, that are not presently known to us or that arise in the future could also cause our actual results to differ materially from our expected results. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise, notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf.

Company Contact:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

Noelle Dilts, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

281-214-0795

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Revenues $ 593,741

$ 560,347

$ 1,616,923

$ 1,486,251 Cost of revenues (463,942)

(468,480)

(1,297,477)

(1,240,368) Gross profit 129,799

91,867

319,446

245,883 General and administrative expense (30,672)

(25,237)

(85,826)

(72,592) Intangible asset amortization (4,280)

(3,736)

(12,857)

(11,209) Acquisition related costs (72)

(103)

(209)

(352) Other operating expense, net (7,283)

(5,654)

(18,203)

(11,703) Operating income 87,492

57,137

202,351

150,027 Interest income 7,591

4,150

19,798

8,327 Interest expense (6,286)

(7,257)

(19,463)

(22,516) Income before income taxes 88,797

54,030

202,686

135,838 Income tax expense (23,404)

(13,891)

(48,960)

(35,429) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 65,393

40,139

153,726

100,409 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,072)

(786)

(9,478)

(1,927) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 61,321

$ 39,353

$ 144,248

$ 98,482















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 2.00

$ 1.28

$ 4.67

$ 3.20 Diluted $ 1.97

$ 1.26

$ 4.63

$ 3.17















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,735

30,800

30,875

30,733 Diluted 31,070

31,217

31,184

31,048

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenues 2024

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue

2023

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 263,899

45 %

$ 253,948

45 %

$ 689,687

43 %

$ 719,936

48 % Transportation Solutions 227,251

38 %

192,996

35 %

608,995

37 %

455,223

31 % Building Solutions 102,591

17 %

113,403

20 %

318,241

20 %

311,092

21 % Total Revenues $ 593,741





$ 560,347





$ 1,616,923





$ 1,486,251



































Operating Income





























E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 68,076

25.8 %

$ 35,945

14.2 %

$ 146,922

21.3 %

$ 103,381

14.4 % Transportation Solutions 18,573

8.2 %

14,487

7.5 %

42,154

6.9 %

29,649

6.5 % Building Solutions 11,249

11.0 %

12,848

11.3 %

39,837

12.5 %

35,029

11.3 % Segment Operating Income 97,898

16.5 %

63,280

11.3 %

228,913

14.2 %

168,059

11.3 % Corporate G&A Expense (10,334)





(6,040)





(26,353)





(17,680)



Acquisition Related Costs (72)





(103)





(209)





(352)



Total Operating Income $ 87,492

14.7 %

$ 57,137

10.2 %

$ 202,351

12.5 %

$ 150,027

10.1 %

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 648,127

$ 471,563 Accounts receivable 329,882

252,435 Contract assets 79,736

88,600 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 7,814

17,506 Other current assets 18,086

17,875 Total current assets 1,083,645

847,979 Property and equipment, net 270,532

243,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 54,748

57,235 Goodwill 281,363

281,117 Other intangibles, net 315,540

328,397 Other non-current assets, net 17,757

18,808 Total assets $ 2,023,585

$ 1,777,184 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 160,199

$ 145,968 Contract liabilities 563,531

444,160 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,425

26,520 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 19,531

19,641 Accrued compensation 43,198

27,758 Other current liabilities 26,152

14,121 Total current liabilities 839,036

678,168 Long-term debt 296,185

314,996 Long-term lease obligations 35,445

37,722 Members' interest subject to mandatory redemption and undistributed earnings 23,417

29,108 Deferred tax liability, net 82,894

76,764 Other long-term liabilities 15,666

16,573 Total liabilities 1,292,643

1,153,331 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 312

309 Additional paid in capital 295,831

293,570 Treasury stock, at cost (48,901)

— Retained earnings 469,282

325,034 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 716,524

618,913 Noncontrolling interests 14,418

4,940 Total stockholders' equity 730,942

623,853 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,023,585

$ 1,777,184

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 153,726

$ 100,409 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 50,546

42,529 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 877

1,334 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3,280)

(4,102) Deferred taxes 6,107

10,188 Stock-based compensation 13,753

10,975 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 101,106

169,882 Net cash provided by operating activities 322,835

331,215 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,827)

— Disposition proceeds —

14,000 Capital expenditures (65,309)

(49,244) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,834

9,607 Net cash used in investing activities (62,302)

(25,637) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (19,931)

(76,850) Repurchase of common stock (50,596)

— Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (13,408)

(4,579) Other (34)

(16) Net cash used in financing activities (83,969)

(81,445) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 176,564

224,133 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 471,563

185,265 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 648,127

409,398 Less: restricted cash —

— Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 648,127

$ 409,398

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 61,321

$ 39,353

$ 144,248

$ 98,482 Depreciation and amortization 17,363

14,857

50,546

42,529 Interest expense, net of interest income (1,305)

3,107

(335)

14,189 Income tax expense 23,404

13,891

48,960

35,429 EBITDA(1) 100,783

71,208

243,419

190,629 Acquisition related costs 72

103

209

352 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 100,855

$ 71,311

$ 243,628

$ 190,981

















(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense and taxes. (2) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of acquisition related costs.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Full Year 2024 Guidance

Low

High Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 180

$ 185 Depreciation and amortization 67

67 Interest expense, net of interest income —

— Income tax expense 63

63 EBITDA (1) $ 310

$ 315









(1) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and taxes.

SOURCE Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.