Sterling Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced record financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

The financial comparisons herein are to the prior year quarter, unless otherwise noted.

Due to the deconsolidation of the RHB joint venture on December 31, 2024, RHB is no longer included in consolidated revenue or backlog. As such, prior-year comparisons for these metrics have been adjusted to exclude RHB. Please see the "Historical Quarterly Backlog Information" section below for reconciliations to historical figures.

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues of $689.0 million. Revenues increased 32% excluding RHB from the prior year quarter. The CEC acquisition contributed $41.4 million to revenue in the quarter.

Gross margin of 24.7%, up from 21.9%.

Net income of $92.1 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, increases of 50% and 51%, respectively, and a new third quarter record.

Adjusted net income (1) of $107.7 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, increases of 57% and 58%, respectively.

of $107.7 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, increases of 57% and 58%, respectively. EBITDA (1) of $143.1 million, an increase of 42% and a new third quarter record.

of $143.1 million, an increase of 42% and a new third quarter record. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $155.8 million, an increase of 47%.

of $155.8 million, an increase of 47%. Cash flows from operations totaled $253.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $306.4 million at September 30, 2025.

Backlog at September 30, 2025 was $2.58 billion. The CEC acquisition contributed $475.3 million to backlog.

Combined backlog (2) at September 30, 2025 was $3.44 billion. The CEC acquisition contributed $810.5 million to combined backlog.

at September 30, 2025 was $3.44 billion. The CEC acquisition contributed $810.5 million to combined backlog. Share repurchases totaled $4.7 million in the quarter at an average price of $274.37 per share.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation", and "EBITDA Reconciliation" sections below for more information. (2) Combined Backlog includes Unsigned Awards of $868.8 million at September 30, 2025, with $335.3 million of Unsigned Awards contributed from CEC.

CEO Remarks and Outlook

"Our outstanding third quarter results reflect the strength of our portfolio, as we delivered very strong top line growth of 32% and even better bottom-line growth, with adjusted diluted earnings per share reaching $3.48, a 58% increase," stated Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue growth was again fueled by strong 58% growth in E-Infrastructure Solutions and 10% growth in Transportation Solutions, which more than offset softness in the Building Solutions market. Gross profit margins in the quarter of 25% marked a new high for the Company, as we have shifted the business toward higher-margin service offerings. The combination of strong revenue growth and gross margin expansion contributed to adjusted EBITDA growth of 47%."

Mr. Cutillo continued, "We ended the quarter with signed backlog of $2.6 billion, which grew 34% year-over-year on a same-store basis. Combined backlog grew 44% and reached over $3 billion for the first time in our history. Third quarter book to burn ratios excluding the impact of CEC, were 1.23x for backlog and 1.76x for combined backlog. With the addition of CEC, the aggregate of our combined backlog and high-probability future phase work gives us visibility into a pool of work totaling more than $4 billion. Our operating cash flow generation in the third quarter was again excellent at $84 million, and we remain in a positive net cash position."

Mr. Cutillo added, "In E-Infrastructure Solutions, we achieved 58% revenue growth and 57% adjusted operating income growth in the third quarter. Revenue for the legacy Site Development business increased 42% and operating margins expanded both year over year and sequentially. The strength of our margin profile reflects our shift toward large, mission-critical projects, including data centers and manufacturing, where our scale, superior execution, and track record of delivering projects on time are extremely valuable to our customers. Notably, awards for our site development services remained strong in the quarter, outpacing the strong backlog burn.

We are pleased to have closed the CEC acquisition in the quarter, which contributed $41 million to revenue and adjusted operating income that was in-line with our expectations in September. As we have begun early discussions with our customers, we have even more confidence that the combination of CEC's leading electrical services to high-growth markets and Sterling's best-in-class site civil infrastructure services will allow us to accelerate project timelines and drive even more value.

Transportation Solutions revenue increased 10% and adjusted operating income grew 40%. We continue to see solid demand and project opportunities in our core Rocky Mountain and Arizona regions. The downsizing of our low-bid Texas heavy highway business is progressing to plan. This shift will weigh on backlog and revenue in the near term, but will continue to benefit margins as we move through 2025 and into 2026.

In Building Solutions, revenue declined 1% and adjusted operating income declined 10%. Our residential businesses continued to be impacted by the slowdown in the housing market, as prospective homebuyers are facing affordability challenges. We remain bullish on the multi-year demand trends in our key geographies, but expect soft market conditions to persist in the near term."

"We believe 2025 will be another record year for Sterling as we continue to drive bottom line growth that outpaces top line growth. We are raising our 2025 guidance to reflect our strong year-to-date performance, backlog, and visibility into future phase opportunities. The midpoints of our revised 2025 guidance would represent 27% year-over-year revenue growth as adjusted for RHB, 47% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth and 42% adjusted EBITDA growth," Mr. Cutillo concluded.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Revenue of $2.375 billion to $2.390 billion

Net Income of $270 million to $275 million

Diluted EPS of $8.73 to $8.87

EBITDA(1) of $448 million to $453 million

Full Year 2025 Adjusted Guidance

Please see the "Adjusted Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and comparable 2024 results.

Adjusted Net Income (1) of $321 million to $326 million

of $321 million to $326 million Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) of $10.35 to $10.52

of $10.35 to $10.52 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $486 million to $491 million

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures", "Adjusted Net Income Guidance Reconciliation" and "EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" sections below for more information.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services and mission-critical electrical services for data centers, semiconductor fabrication, manufacturing, distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 689,019

$ 593,741

$ 1,734,436

$ 1,616,923 Cost of revenues (518,803)

(463,942)

(1,326,240)

(1,297,477) Gross profit 170,216

129,799

408,196

319,446 General and administrative expense (37,585)

(30,672)

(106,203)

(85,826) Intangible asset amortization (6,035)

(4,280)

(15,074)

(12,857) Acquisition related costs (5,349)

(72)

(8,023)

(209) Earn-out expense (1,343)

(1,000)

(4,029)

(3,000) Other operating income (expense), net 5,405

(6,283)

11,082

(15,203) Operating income 125,309

87,492

285,949

202,351 Interest income 5,677

7,591

19,405

19,798 Interest expense (4,140)

(6,286)

(14,367)

(19,463) Income before income taxes 126,846

88,797

290,987

202,686 Income tax expense (30,517)

(23,404)

(72,959)

(48,960) Net income, including noncontrolling interests 96,329

65,393

218,028

153,726 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,241)

(4,072)

(15,472)

(9,478) Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 92,088

$ 61,321

$ 202,556

$ 144,248















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.02

$ 2.00

$ 6.64

$ 4.67 Diluted $ 2.97

$ 1.97

$ 6.56

$ 4.63















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,519

30,735

30,491

30,875 Diluted 30,960

31,070

30,875

31,184

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenues 2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue

2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 417,106

60 %

$ 263,899

45 %

$ 945,775

55 %

$ 689,687

43 % Transportation Solutions 170,490

25 %

227,251

38 %

487,948

28 %

608,995

37 % Building Solutions 101,423

15 %

102,591

17 %

300,713

17 %

318,241

20 % Total Revenues $ 689,019





$ 593,741





$ 1,734,436





$ 1,616,923



































Operating Income





























E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 106,614

25.6 %

$ 68,076

25.8 %

$ 237,023

25.1 %

$ 146,922

21.3 % Transportation Solutions 24,377

14.3 %

18,573

8.2 %

61,605

12.6 %

42,154

6.9 % Building Solutions 10,752

10.6 %

12,249

11.9 %

32,959

11.0 %

42,837

13.5 % Segment Operating Income 141,743

20.6 %

98,898

16.7 %

331,587

19.1 %

231,913

14.3 % Corporate G&A Expense (9,742)





(10,334)





(33,586)





(26,353)



Acquisition Related Costs (5,349)





(72)





(8,023)





(209)



Earn-out Expense (1,343)





(1,000)





(4,029)





(3,000)



Total Operating Income $ 125,309

18.2 %

$ 87,492

14.7 %

$ 285,949

16.5 %

$ 202,351

12.5 %

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,395

$ 664,195 Accounts receivable 496,058

247,050 Contract assets 102,736

55,387 Receivables from and equity in construction joint ventures 5,204

5,811 Receivable from affiliate —

32,054 Other current assets 52,755

17,383 Total current assets 963,148

1,021,880 Property and equipment, net 268,033

236,795 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary 108,512

107,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 64,232

52,668 Goodwill 580,564

264,597 Other intangibles, net 561,716

316,390 Other non-current assets, net 16,062

17,044 Total assets $ 2,562,267

$ 2,016,774 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 198,323

$ 130,420 Contract liabilities 616,273

508,846 Current maturities of long-term debt 15,154

26,423 Current portion of long-term lease obligations 20,980

20,498 Accrued compensation 62,033

36,774 Other current liabilities 54,030

18,997 Total current liabilities 966,793

741,958 Long-term debt 279,479

289,898 Long-term lease obligations 43,588

32,455 Deferred tax liability, net 118,616

109,360 Other long-term liabilities 68,796

16,625 Total liabilities 1,477,272

1,190,296 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 315

312 Additional paid in capital 369,505

288,395 Treasury stock, at cost (103,745)

(63,121) Retained earnings 785,051

582,495 Total Sterling stockholders' equity 1,051,126

808,081 Noncontrolling interests 33,869

18,397 Total stockholders' equity 1,084,995

826,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,562,267

$ 2,016,774

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 218,028

$ 153,726 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 54,526

50,546 Amortization of debt issuance costs and non-cash interest 633

877 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (2,500)

(3,280) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiary 16,252

— Equity in earnings from unconsolidated subsidiary (11,082)

— Deferred taxes 9,256

6,107 Stock-based compensation 18,241

13,753 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (49,417)

101,106 Net cash provided by operating activities 253,937

322,835 Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (484,156)

(4,827) Capital expenditures (50,923)

(65,309) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4,014

7,834 Net cash used in investing activities (531,065)

(62,302) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayments of debt (21,067)

(19,931) Repurchase of common stock (48,546)

(50,596) Withholding taxes paid on net share settlement of equity awards (9,650)

(13,408) Debt issuance costs (1,409)

— Other —

(34) Net cash used in financing activities (80,672)

(83,969) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (357,800)

176,564 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 664,195

471,563 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 306,395

648,127 Less: restricted cash —

— Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 306,395

$ 648,127

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 92,088

$ 61,321

$ 202,556

$ 144,248 Non-cash stock-based compensation 5,963

4,371

18,241

13,753 Intangible asset amortization (1) 7,906

4,280

20,688

12,857 Acquisition related costs 5,349

72

8,023

209 Earn-out expense 1,343

1,000

4,029

3,000 Income tax impact of adjustments (4,947)

(2,563)

(12,782)

(7,203) Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (2) $ 107,702

$ 68,481

$ 240,755

$ 166,864















Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.02

$ 2.00

$ 6.64

$ 4.67 Diluted $ 2.97

$ 1.97

$ 6.56

$ 4.63















Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.53

$ 2.23

$ 7.90

$ 5.40 Diluted $ 3.48

$ 2.20

$ 7.80

$ 5.35















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 30,519

30,735

30,491

30,875 Diluted 30,960

31,070

30,875

31,184

















(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, intangible asset amortization includes $1,871 and $5,614, respectively related to the basis difference recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, earn-out expense, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 92,088

$ 61,321

$ 202,556

$ 144,248 Depreciation and amortization (1) 22,059

17,363

60,965

50,546 Interest income, net (1,537)

(1,305)

(5,038)

(335) Income tax expense 30,517

23,404

72,959

48,960 EBITDA(2) 143,127

100,783

331,442

243,419 Non-cash stock-based compensation 5,963

4,371

18,241

13,753 Acquisition related costs 5,349

72

8,023

209 Earn-out expense 1,343

1,000

4,029

3,000 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 155,782

$ 106,226

$ 361,735

$ 260,381

















(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, depreciation and amortization includes $1,871 and $5,614, respectively, of intangible asset amortization and $275 and $825, respectively, of depreciation expense related to the basis difference recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income/expense and income tax expense.



(3) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The table below presents the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 revenue and operating income by segment as adjusted for the 2024 period to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB on revenue and to exclude the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense on operating income:

































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenues (Excluding RHB) 2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue

2025

% of

Revenue

2024

% of

Revenue E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 417,106

60 %

$ 263,899

51 %

$ 945,775

55 %

$ 689,687

48 % Transportation Solutions 170,490

25 %

155,063

30 %

487,948

28 %

424,396

30 % Building Solutions 101,423

15 %

102,591

19 %

300,713

17 %

318,241

22 % Total Revenues (Excluding RHB) (1) $ 689,019





$ 521,553





$ 1,734,436





$ 1,432,324



































Adjusted Operating Income





























E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 111,697

26.8 %

$ 71,244

27.0 %

$ 249,998

26.4 %

$ 158,430

23.0 % Transportation Solutions 26,680

15.6 %

19,070

12.3 %

68,528

14.0 %

43,456

10.2 % Building Solutions 12,594

12.4 %

13,928

13.6 %

38,625

12.8 %

47,754

15.0 % Adjusted Segment Operating Income 150,971

21.9 %

104,242

20.0 %

357,151

20.6 %

249,640

17.4 % Corporate G&A Expense (5,101)





(7,027)





(20,221)





(17,470)



Total Adjusted Operating Income (2) $ 145,870

21.2 %

$ 97,215

18.6 %

$ 336,930

19.4 %

$ 232,170

16.2 %

































(1) Due to the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024, beginning on January 1, 2025, the Company reports RHB's operating income as a single line item ("Other operating income (expense), net") in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. RHB's revenue is no longer included in Sterling's consolidated revenue in 2025. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, total GAAP revenue of $593,741 and $1,616,923, respectively, have been adjusted to exclude $72,188 and $184,599, respectively, of RHB revenue.



(2) The Company defines adjusted operating income as GAAP operating income excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, GAAP operating income of $125,309 is adjusted to exclude $5,963 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $7,906 of intangible asset amortization (including $1,871 related to the basis difference of RHB), $5,349 of acquisition related costs, and $1,343 of earn-out expense.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, GAAP operating income of $285,949 is adjusted to exclude $18,241 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $20,688 of intangible asset amortization (including $5,614 related to the basis difference of RHB), $8,023 of acquisition related costs, and $4,029 of earn-out expense.





For the three months ended September 30, 2024, GAAP operating income of $87,492 is adjusted to exclude $4,371 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,280 of intangible asset amortization, $72 of acquisition related costs, and $1,000 of earn-out expense.





For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, GAAP operating income of $202,351 is adjusted to exclude $13,753 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $12,857 of intangible asset amortization, $209 of acquisition related costs, and $3,000 of earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year

Low

High

2024 Actual Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 270,000

$ 275,000

$ 257,461 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net —

—

(91,289) Non-cash stock-based compensation 24,000

24,000

19,003 Intangible asset amortization (1) 30,000

30,000

17,037 Acquisition related costs 8,000

8,000

421 Earn-out expense 6,000

6,000

4,756 Income tax impact of adjustments (17,000)

(17,000)

13,356 Adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders (2) $ 321,000

$ 326,000

$ 220,745











Net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:









Diluted $ 8.73

$ 8.87

$ 8.27











Adjusted net income per share attributable to Sterling common stockholders:









Diluted $ 10.35

$ 10.52

$ 7.09











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Diluted (2025 is approximate) 31,000

31,000

31,146













(1) Full year 2025 guidance includes intangible asset amortization of approximately $7,500 related to the basis difference recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines adjusted net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, earn-out expense, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The tax impact of adjustments is determined by using the Company's quarterly and annual effective tax rate, as applicable, unless the nature of the item requires application of a specific tax rate.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES EBITDA GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Full Year 2024

Low

High

Actual Net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders $ 270

$ 275

$ 257 Depreciation and amortization (1) 85

85

68 Interest income, net of interest expense (3)

(4)

(2) Income tax expense 96

97

87 EBITDA (2) 448

453

410 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, net —

—

(91) Non-cash stock-based compensation 24

24

19 Acquisition related costs 8

8

— Earn-out expense 6

6

5 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 486

$ 491

$ 343













(1) Full year 2025 guidance includes depreciation and intangible asset amortization of approximately $1.1 million and $7.5 million, respectively, related to the basis difference recognized in the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024.



(2) The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Sterling common stockholders, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, net interest income, and income tax expense.



(3) The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the impact of the net gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, non-cash stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs and earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present our 2024 quarterly revenue by segment as adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB:





















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)



Revenues (GAAP) March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Total E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 184,476

$ 241,312

$ 263,899

$ 234,041

$ 923,728 Transportation Solutions 148,969

232,775

227,251

174,664

783,659 Building Solutions 106,915

108,735

102,591

90,128

408,369 Total Revenues $ 440,360

$ 582,822

$ 593,741

$ 498,833

$ 2,115,756



















Revenues (RHB)

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Transportation Solutions 38,464

73,947

72,188

51,277

235,876 Building Solutions —

—

—

—

— Total Revenues $ 38,464

$ 73,947

$ 72,188

$ 51,277

$ 235,876



















Revenues (Excluding RHB/Non-GAAP) (1)

















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 184,476

$ 241,312

$ 263,899

$ 234,041

$ 923,728 Transportation Solutions 110,505

158,828

155,063

123,387

547,783 Building Solutions 106,915

108,735

102,591

90,128

408,369 Total Revenues $ 401,896

$ 508,875

$ 521,553

$ 447,556

$ 1,879,880



















(1) Due to the deconsolidation of RHB on December 31, 2024, beginning on January 1, 2025, RHB's revenue is no longer included in Sterling's consolidated revenue.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables present our 2024 quarterly operating income and adjusted operating income by segment:





















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited)



Operating Income (GAAP) March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Total E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 27,169

$ 51,677

$ 68,076

$ 56,437

$ 203,359 Transportation Solutions 8,132

15,449

18,573

8,715

50,869 Building Solutions 15,775

14,813

12,249

11,002

53,839 Segment Operating Income 51,076

81,939

98,898

76,154

308,067 Corporate G&A Expense (7,915)

(8,104)

(10,334)

(11,915)

(38,268) Acquisition Related Costs (36)

(101)

(72)

(212)

(421) Earn-out Expense (1,000)

(1,000)

(1,000)

(1,756)

(4,756) Total Operating Income $ 42,125

$ 72,734

$ 87,492

$ 62,271

$ 264,622

















Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)















E-Infrastructure Solutions $ 31,345

$ 55,841

$ 71,244

$ 60,316

$ 218,746 Transportation Solutions 8,512

15,874

19,070

9,180

52,636 Building Solutions 17,403

16,423

13,928

12,632

60,386 Segment Operating Income 57,260

88,138

104,242

82,128

331,768 Corporate (5,216)

(5,227)

(7,027)

(8,459)

(25,929) Adjusted Operating Income (1) $ 52,044

$ 82,911

$ 97,215

$ 73,669

$ 305,839





















(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as GAAP operating income excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, acquisition related costs, and earn-out expense.





For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GAAP operating income of $42,125 is adjusted to exclude $4,586 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,297 of intangible asset amortization, $36 of acquisition related costs, and $1,000 of earn-out expense.





For the three months ended June 30, 2024, GAAP operating income of $72,734 is adjusted to exclude $4,796 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,280 of intangible asset amortization, $101 of acquisition related costs, and $1,000 of earn-out expense.





For the three months ended September 30, 2024, GAAP operating income of $87,492 is adjusted to exclude $4,371 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,280 of intangible asset amortization, $72 of acquisition related costs, and $1,000 of earn-out expense.





For the three months ended December 30, 2024, GAAP operating income of $62,271 is adjusted to exclude $5,250 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $4,180 of intangible asset amortization, $212 of acquisition related costs, and $1,756 of earn-out expense.





For the year ended December 30, 2024, GAAP operating income of $264,622 is adjusted to exclude $19,003 of non-cash stock-based compensation, $17,037 of intangible asset amortization, $421 of acquisition related costs, and $4,756 of earn-out expense.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES HISTORICAL QUARTERLY BACKLOG INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) The following table presents our 2024 backlog as adjusted to conform to our 2025 presentation reflecting the deconsolidation of RHB:

















2024 Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Backlog March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31 Backlog (GAAP) $ 2,352,126

$ 2,098,781

$ 2,055,081

$ 2,184,478 Less: RHB Backlog (528,043)

(476,842)

(485,050)

(491,255) Backlog excluding RHB $ 1,824,083

$ 1,621,939

$ 1,570,031

$ 1,693,223

















