Sterling Ridge Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Sets Milestone with Dr. Paul Chin's Innovative Shoulder Replacement Surgery

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in orthopaedic surgery with Dr. Paul Chin, MD, PhD, FAAOS, FAANA, at the forefront. Dr. Chin made history by becoming the first orthopaedic surgeon in Texas to use Medacta's NextAR Shoulder Augmented Reality Surgical Platform.

Shoulder replacement surgery is a complex procedure to relieve pain and restore function to shoulders damaged by arthritis, severe fractures, or other debilitating conditions. Dr. Chin's approach incorporates cutting-edge NextAR technology, offering personalized 3D planning for precise surgical outcomes. This innovative method enhances surgical accuracy with the goal to significantly advance patient outcomes.

Dr. Chin practices at Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine located in The Woodlands, Texas, and this orthopaedic advance reaffirms the clinic's commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare services to the community. Dr. Chin's expertise and advanced technological tools exemplify the clinic's dedication to excellence in orthopaedic care.

"We are immensely proud of Dr. Paul Chin's groundbreaking achievement," said Stacy Lund, Director of Operations at Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. "His innovative approach to shoulder replacement surgery demonstrates our clinic's commitment to delivering the highest quality of care through cutting-edge technology."

Dr. Chin's accomplishment underscores Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine's position as a leader in orthopaedic innovation. By harnessing the power of NextAR technology, the clinic continues to redefine standards in orthopaedic surgery, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

For more information about Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Dr. Paul Chin, please visit www.srosm.com or www.paulchinmd.com

About Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine:

Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is a premier orthopaedic clinic in The Woodlands, Texas. Committed to providing exceptional care, the clinic offers various orthopaedic services, including sports medicine, joint replacement, and orthopaedic surgery. With a team of experienced physicians and state-of-the-art facilities, Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine delivers comprehensive and personalized treatment to patients of all ages.

About Dr. Paul Chin, MD, PhD, FAAOS, FAANA:

Dr. Paul Chin is a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery. With extensive training and expertise, Dr. Chin is at the forefront of orthopaedic innovation, continuously striving to advance surgical techniques and improve patient outcomes. As a leader in the field, Dr. Chin is dedicated to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to his patients, ensuring the highest quality of orthopaedic treatment.

Contact:

Stacy Lund

281-364-1112

[email protected]

SOURCE Sterling Ridge Orthopeadics & Sports Medicine