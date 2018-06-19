Sterling Silver Premium Meats Made First-Time Appearance at FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

"We were delighted and honored to have the opportunity to participate in this year's FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, which annually serves as a premier event for premium brands and those who sample them," said Heather George, marketing manager for Sterling Silver Premium Meats. "Having Sterling Silver represented among such a prestigious selection of epicurean talent was both humbling and proof that Sterling Silver earned a place at this marquee event."

Located in Downtown Aspen, the Grand Tasting Pavilion commanded center stage at the Classic where, for the first time, Sterling Silver chefs impressed attendees with innovative dishes that pushed culinary boundaries to the next level.

Attendees were able to taste the premium beef attributes that make Sterling Silver the brand of choice for chefs who demand only the highest-quality ingredients. Carefully sourced from the North American Great Plains, Sterling Silver Premium Meats' beef portfolio provides exceptional flavor, tenderness and juiciness that makes it the brand of choice for culinary masters.

Chefs Stephen Giunta, Barry Miles and Pete Geoghegan prepared Harissa-Rubbed Coulotte, a cut of boneless beef taken from the top sirloin butt, with a pearled cous-cous and roasted cauliflower salad and curried yogurt, as well as slow-cooked Sterling Silver short ribs over creamy truffled grits with crispy black garlic.

Offering unparalleled experiences for 5,000 attendees, the FOOD & WINE Classic brought together renowned chefs, winemakers and spirits experts for one of the largest and most celebrated foodie events of the year.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill Protein

Headquartered in Wichita, Kan., Cargill Protein is an industry leader that produces, distributes and markets beef, turkey, chicken and egg products to retail, foodservice and food ingredient companies throughout North America, and exports meat and by-products around the world. Cargill Protein's 28,000 employees, and more than three dozen protein processing facilities in the U.S. and Canada, are focused on delivering superior, innovative, products and services to help customers grow their businesses by meeting consumer desires. Cargill Protein is a unit of Minneapolis-based Cargill, Incorporated. For more information, visit www.cargill.com and our News Center.

