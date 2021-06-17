Sterling Simplifies Background Screening Process with New SmartRecruiters Integration

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—today announced its new integration with SmartRecruiters, a global leader in enterprise recruiting software. Partnered since 2015, Sterling has continued to expand its integrations with SmartRecruiters and will be one of the first background screening providers to offer an integration on the new SmartRecruiters Application Programming Interface (API).

"Our new integration with SmartRecruiters makes it even easier to incorporate the background screening program into the HR tech stack," said Harris Bornstein, Vice President of Strategic Alliances for Sterling. "We have continued to grow our partnership with SmartRecruiters since 2015 and believe this integration will deliver a more streamlined, best-in-class experience to our mutual clients and to their candidates."

Sterling's integration with SmartRecruiters offers:

Simplified Activation – Using the self-service option, Sterling's integration can be activated quickly and easily, allowing employers to start conducting background checks sooner.

– Using the self-service option, Sterling's integration can be activated quickly and easily, allowing employers to start conducting background checks sooner. Streamlined Process – Initiate background checks and access a link to the final report all from within the SmartRecruiters platform. Once the background check is initiated, real-time status updates allow recruiters to see where the candidate is in the process.

– Initiate background checks and access a link to the final report all from within the SmartRecruiters platform. Once the background check is initiated, real-time status updates allow recruiters to see where the candidate is in the process. Efficiency – Data pre-population reduces errors and eliminates manual data entry, improving the recruiter and candidate experience.

– Data pre-population reduces errors and eliminates manual data entry, improving the recruiter and candidate experience. Enhanced Candidate Experience – Candidates can complete their portion of the background checks easily and quickly. Our intuitive, mobile-first design gives candidates on-the-go access from any device, anytime, anywhere.

"We're excited to streamline hiring processes through our partnership with Sterling," said Amy Schwenk, Vice President of Strategic Programs and Partner Strategy at SmartRecruiters. "This integration will provide a better experience to candidates and recruiters and help our customers filter data more appropriately, allowing them to focus on finding the right people for the right jobs."

For more information about Sterling's integration with SmartRecruiters, please visit: sterlingcheck.com/integrations/smartrecruiters/.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on foundations of trust and safety. Sterling's tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 70 million background checks annually. Visit us at sterlingcheck.com/.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform. True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn.

