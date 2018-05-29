Sterling Talent Solutions Appoints William Greenblatt as Chief Executive Officer

"I am proud and excited to return to the CEO role at Sterling," said Greenblatt. "We're the best team in the industry, with the strongest balance sheet, and the biggest commitment to innovation…bar none. The opportunity to work with clients to re-invent the industry we invented was too good to pass on. I couldn't resist coming back," he continued.

With more than 40 years of experience, Greenblatt is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of the background screening industry. Under his leadership from 1975 – 2014, Sterling fundamentally transformed the way companies, both large and small, hire and retain the best talent for their organizations. In 2015 the Merchant Banking Division of Goldman Sachs and affiliated investors acquired a majority interest in the company.

"Billy is a truly exceptional growth company CEO. His deep industry expertise, outstanding leadership skills and incredible energy make him well positioned to succeed in this role," commented Chris Crampton, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and member of Sterling's Board of Directors. "As the background screening industry continues to evolve, we are highly confident that Billy and his leadership team will produce strong growth and drive innovation for Sterling's outstanding customer base," he continued.

About Sterling Talent Solutions:

Sterling Talent Solutions, the world's largest background screening provider, provides hiring peace of mind by delivering a simpler, smarter background screening experience for organizations worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of cloud-based background screening solutions deliver accurate, reliable results and tools to maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle.

With 20 offices in nine countries and growing, Sterling conducts over 100 million searches annually. Our team of more than 4,400 employees proudly serves over 25,000 customers around world. Sterling is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). Visit www.sterlingtalentsolutions.com.

Sterling Talent Solutions is a service mark of Sterling Infosystems, Inc.

