Sterling Taps Fama As Social Media Screening Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced its new partnership with Fama, an AI-based social media and web screening solution that identifies behaviors identified as relevant by employers for their potential hires by analyzing publicly available online information.



The partnership helps companies build stronger cultures and protect their brands during the hiring process by finding indicators of behavior, culture, fit and performance among potential candidates. Results from each screening are provided to Sterling's clients in 24 to 48 hours.



"Fama's AI and machine learning technology, stellar track record and shared vision with Sterling will serve our clients well and strengthen the foundation of trust and safety that Sterling provides," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "By screening social media, which is a fundamental part of everyday life across the U.S. and much of the globe, we help companies avoid costly bad hires, safeguard their reputations and create better work environments."

Among the benefits of this partnership:



Screening is Automated: uses a combination of AI, natural language processing and image recognition to screen publicly available content for identified behaviors.

uses a combination of AI, natural language processing and image recognition to screen publicly available content for identified behaviors. Screening is comprehensive: In addition to analyzing social media content, each screening includes an exhaustive news and web results search across tens of thousands of sources on publicly available websites and databases.

In addition to analyzing social media content, each screening includes an exhaustive news and web results search across tens of thousands of sources on publicly available websites and databases. Screening is tailored: Companies can easily configure the screening process to reflect their own hiring criteria standards, requirements, code of conduct and employment policies.

Companies can easily configure the screening process to reflect their own hiring criteria standards, requirements, code of conduct and employment policies. Screening is global in scale: The solution's technology and compliance can be deployed in nearly every country and works across hundreds of languages.

According to a 2018 CareerBuilder survey, 70% of employers use social networking sites to research job candidates during the hiring process, and 48% of employees check up on current employees on social media.

"We are excited to team up with Sterling, whose reputation, expertise and leadership in the screening industry make them an ideal partner," said Ben Mones, CEO, Fama. "Our AI-based social media screening, which helps companies make smarter hiring decisions and shape corporate culture, is a vital tool for HR decision-makers."

More details on the social media screening now offered to Sterling clients can be viewed at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/services/social-media/.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.

About Fama

Fama is an AI-based software solution that identifies problematic behavior among potential hires and current employees by analyzing publicly available online information. Enterprise HR and Talent leaders trust Fama to help identify behaviors such as bigotry and harassment that are often missed in the hiring process. With Fama, organizations can now improve workplace culture and protect their employees from harassment and toxic behaviors before they escalate to more serious concerns and expose the brand to liability. Fama is backed by some of the world's leading venture capitalists and institutional investors and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at http://www.fama.io.

