Sterling to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced that management is participating in the following investor conference.

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Date: December 3, 2024

Venue: Eau Resort & Spa – Palm Beach

Sterling's management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at this event. Those interested in attending the conference should reach out to their respective representatives or Noelle Dilts at [email protected].

About Sterling

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions includes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, and plumbing services for new single-family residential builds. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run,

our people to move and our country to grow."

