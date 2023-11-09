Sterling to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 18:32 ET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that management is participating in the following investor conferences.

15th Annual Southwest Ideas Conference
Date: November 15, 2023
Venue: The Statler Dallas, Dallas TX
Company presentation scheduled for 2:45 pm ET
Webcast: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest

UBS Industrials Conference
Date: November 29, 2023
Venue: Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, Manalapan, FL

Sterling's management will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events. Those interested in attending any of the conferences should reach out to their respective representatives or Noelle Dilts at [email protected]. A link to the conference presentation webcasts can be accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com. Following the conferences, an archived recording of each presentation will be available for 90 days following the live webcasts in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.

About Sterling
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., ("Sterling," "the Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a Delaware corporation, operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and Hawaii. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society's quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

Investor Relations Company Contact
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.
Noelle Dilts, VP IR and Corporate Strategy
281-214-0795    

SOURCE Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

Also from this source

Sterling Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Increases 2023 Full Year Guidance

Sterling Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Increases 2023 Full Year Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter 2023. The...
Sterling Announces Awards of $260 Million in E-Infrastructure Solutions for the Third Quarter 2023

Sterling Announces Awards of $260 Million in E-Infrastructure Solutions for the Third Quarter 2023

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) ("Sterling" or "the Company") today announced awards in its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.