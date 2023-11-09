Sterling to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that management is participating in the following investor conferences.

15th Annual Southwest Ideas Conference

Date: November 15, 2023

Venue: The Statler Dallas, Dallas TX

Company presentation scheduled for 2:45 pm ET

Webcast: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest

UBS Industrials Conference

Date: November 29, 2023

Venue: Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, Manalapan, FL

Sterling's management will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events. Those interested in attending any of the conferences should reach out to their respective representatives or Noelle Dilts at [email protected]. A link to the conference presentation webcasts can be accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com. Following the conferences, an archived recording of each presentation will be available for 90 days following the live webcasts in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.

