Sterling Trading Tech Launches Advanced Trading Simulator To Train The Next Generation Of Professional Traders

Brokers, Professional Trading Groups and Educators utilize simulation as a training tool for traders to learn advanced functionality and test trading strategies in a risk-free environment. When trading in simulation mode, traders have access to the same platform functionality and tools that make Sterling the most widely used broker-neutral professional trading platform in the industry including the ability to manage risk, track P&L and receive customized reports of all trades and positions.

The Sterling Trading Simulator uses a proprietary matching algorithm to provide simulated trading that closely matches real-world trading conditions for equities and options.

"We believe that education is an important component of professional trading. Launching the Sterling Trading Simulator gives our clients the tools to train the next generation of traders," states Jim Nevotti, President of Sterling Trading Tech.

This fall, Sterling Trading Simulator will be the official tool for the 2018 Peeptrade University Challenge; a global simulated virtual one-million-dollar portfolio investment competition giving students professional trading, strategy and money management experience.

Simulated / paper trading is now available on STT's flagship Sterling Trader® Pro and Sterling Trader® Elite platforms, as well as the Sterling Trader® Web and Sterling Trader® Mobile platforms.

Sophisticated platform tools are critical to maintaining an edge in trading to increase productivity and maximize profitability. STT is committed to being a leader and innovator within the industry while continuously improving the trading experience as new technology emerges.

