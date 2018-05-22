Sterling Trading Tech Welcomes Brazil Broker Dealer Nova Futura To Global Trading Network

STT offers advanced, multi-language professional trading platforms that are available in Portuguese, English and Chinese. Its flagship platform, Sterling Trader® Pro is the most widely used professional trading platform in the industry offering traders the capability to trade international equities in a single account from one platform.

Foreign diversification and exposure to multiple markets is necessary in today's marketplace. To meet the global investing needs of STT's international clientele, traders can track P&L in the currency of their choice, view multiple international exchanges from the same window and open multiple order entry windows at once to place executions in different currencies in the platform.

"Early last year we expanded our Sao Paulo data center to support our growing Brazil client base to provide fast, stable technology and outstanding customer service," states Andrew Actman, Director of Business Development for STT. "We are excited to add Nova Futura to our always expanding list of international clientele."

STT provides the global professional trading community with trading platforms, risk and compliance tools, and infrastructure solutions. STT platforms are available for equity markets globally, and currently process 5% of the daily US equity volume. STT products are used in over 30 countries to trade international financial markets around the world.

Additional information on Sterling Trading Tech and its products can be found at www.sterlingtradingtech.com or 312.346.9600.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients with thousands of traders including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries and trading is supported in 10 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to our clients' needs including links to over 80 execution venues in the US. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

