Sterling Vineyards Celebrates The 70th Emmy Awards As The Exclusive Wine Sponsor Of The Emmy Awards Season

Following the live telecast of the 70th Emmy Awards on Monday evening, September 17, 2018, Sterling Vineyards will invite Emmy nominees, presenters and members of the Television Academy to toast with their award-winning wines at the Television Academy's official after-party, the Governors Ball. The night will feature a first taste of the 2015 Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon, launching to retailers across the country this November. The Cabernet, among the finest from Napa Valley, is the winery's newest expression of the depth, precision and intensity that is unique to the region, a testament to the craftsmanship of winemaker Harry Hansen and the winery's tradition of producing outstanding, varietally focused wines. Chosen by the Television Academy Governors Ball Committee to pair with the night's menu from acclaimed Chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering, this new wine will be enjoyed alongside the 2016 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Adding an extra touch of sophistication to the star-studded evening, Sterling Vineyards will also gift a special limited-edition, personalized bottle of the 2015 Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon to each Emmy award winner. 2015 is just the second vintage of the winery's premier luxury Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, named appropriately for one of the rarest elements on earth. Made in only the very best vintages with the finest and most intense expression of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Iridium is the pinnacle of winemaking perfection. Emmy winners who enter the Winner's Circle will have the exclusive chance to enjoy a glass of this special wine, as they are invited to raise a glass while their Emmy statuettes are personalized.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon at the Governors Ball this year, alongside the 2015 vintage of our flagship Iridium Cabernet," shares Sterling Vineyards Global Brand Director, Robert Knott. "Sterling Vineyards is honored to share in the recognition of television's most esteemed talent and we look forward to toasting this year's Emmys winners with these exceptional wines."

Sterling Vineyards also encourages wine and television enthusiasts to toast along that night with at-home Emmys watch parties. Official Sterling Vineyards influencers across the country will host their own viewing parties, complete with a kit that includes gourmet popcorn, champagne flavored gummy bears, and Sterling Vintners Collection Cabernet Sauvignon. Additionally, Emmy guests attending the Governor's Ball will have the opportunity to get in on the social media action at the Sterling Vineyards bar's Instaprint photobooth. All of the evening's excitement will be captured using #SterlingStyle.

The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, September 17, 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The Governors Ball will take place at the adjacent LA LIVE Event Deck immediately following the telecast.

