Sterling Vineyards Celebrates The 71st Emmy Awards As The Official Wine Of The Emmy Awards Season

Following the live telecast of the 71 st Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, September 22, 2019, Sterling Vineyards will invite Emmy nominees, presenters and members of the Television Academy to toast with their award-winning wines at the Television Academy's official after-party, the Governors Ball. The evening will feature a taste of the 2015 Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon , launched to retailers across the country last November. The Cabernet, among the finest from Napa Valley, is the winery's newest expression of the depth, precision and intensity that is unique to the region, a testament to the craftsmanship of winemaker Harry Hansen and the winery's tradition of producing outstanding, varietally focused wines. Chosen by the Television Academy Governors Ball Committee to showcase with the night's menu from acclaimed Chef Joachim Splichal and Patina Catering, Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon will be served alongside the 2017 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay and 2016 Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon , paired with dishes including Paella Valenciana, Yellowfin Sashimi, Candy Striped Beet Poke, and Hand-Carved Grass-fed Tenderloin of Beef.

Sterling Vineyards will also gift a special limited-edition, personalized bottle of the 2015 Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon to each Emmy Award winner as they await their Emmy statuette in the Governors Ball Winner's Circle. 2015 is just the second vintage of the winery's premier luxury Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, named appropriately for one of the rarest elements on earth. Made in only the very best vintages with the finest and most intense expression of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Iridium is the pinnacle of winemaking perfection. Emmy winners who enter the Winner's Circle will have the exclusive chance to enjoy a glass of this special wine, as they are invited to raise a glass while their Emmy statuettes are personalized.

"Sterling Vineyards is honored to share in the recognition of television excellence and outstanding creative talent, and we look forward to toasting this year's Emmys winners with these exceptional wines," shares Senior Vice President of Marketing at Treasury Wine Estates, Brett Scallan. "This year in particular, marks the end of some of television's most esteemed series such as Game of Thrones, Empire, Veep, and The Big Bang Theory, making the evening even more special and giving us all the more reason to raise a glass in their honor."

The 71st Emmy Awards will telecast live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22, 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. The Governors Ball will take place at the adjacent L.A. LIVE Event Deck immediately following the telecast.

