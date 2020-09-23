Sterling Vision Welcomes Dr. Jason Friedrichs

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Vision is proud to welcome Dr. Jason Friedrichs to the network starting September 1, 2020. Jason Friedrichs MD, MS, is a specialized ophthalmologist and member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and is trained in a wide range of treatments for a multitude of eye conditions. He has an extensive background in oculoplastics, and treats conditions such as blocked tear ducts, entropion (a medical condition in which the eyelid folds inward) and ectropion (condition in which the eyelid turns outward).

Dr. Friedrichs is also able to offer additional aesthetics services to Sterling Vision patients: laser resurfacing, fat sculpting, Botox, fillers, laser hair removal and cosmetic eyelid surgery, plus premium lenses for cataract surgery. Premium lenses include such benefits as eliminating the need for glasses or contact lenses, and some are designed to treat or eliminate astigmatism while correcting your cataracts.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Dr. Friedrichs to the Sterling Vision family," says Albert Edwards, MD, PhD, one of the founding physicians of Sterling Vision. "Not only is he an extremely gifted ophthalmologist, his background and training enable us to offer our patients an even broader range of services, including expanding our aesthetics offerings."

Dr. Friedrichs has always been dedicated to offering affordable and honest eye care service for his patients, and he will bring that same level of dedication to Sterling Vision. Beyond his professional skills Dr. Friedrichs enjoys running and hiking, so we're sure he'll find comfort in the Oregon outdoors.

"Sterling Vision is devoted to the kind of patient-centered care and service that I want to provide in my practice," says Dr. Friedrichs "I'm looking forward to not only working with the doctors and staff, but getting to know all my patients so that I can provide them with the best care possible."

