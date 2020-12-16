Sterling Wealth Associates adds exciting new fixed return bond to their property portfolio

Buying property as an investment is a long-term, time-consuming exercise that requires liaising with property management companies, arranging tenants and dealing with the day-to-day running required to own a well-maintained, profitable property. With Sterling Wealth Properties new fixed return bond, these pressures will be alleviated as they will take the stress out of owning property.

Owned and managed by property experts with vast experience in the UK market, Sterling Wealth's new fund gives investors the opportunity to invest anything ranging from £25,000 and upwards into a property to become a landlord with none of the responsibility. The money invested will be used by Sterling Wealth to buy a property that suits each client's specific requirements to yield the highest income possible.

The advantage of using Sterling Wealth to find investable, profitable properties and arranging the finer points on their client's behalf means there is no need to meet with banks and arrange mortgages. The burden of worrying about tenants or property maintenance is alleviated knowing everything is handled while an annual 8% return is guaranteed; and after 5 years, the initial investment is safely returned.

This bond is perfect for first time property investments or investments from overseas as there is no requirement to act as landlord on any newly acquired buy-to-let property. Everything is handled by Sterling Wealth. It's a fantastic opportunity to reap the rewards of property ownership with no hands-on experience required and no stress.

Sterling have always had one aim in mind and that is to help clients develop, maintain and grow their wealth through personal financial planning that makes sense to each individual client. Based in the UK, they assist clients on property investment, property management and help find the best use of their clients financial assets by matching their individual goals with the service provider and strategy that is best-suited to help them.

