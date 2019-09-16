Sterling's Angela Preston Wraps Term as Chair of NAPBS with Transformative Vote

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angela Preston—Senior Vice President and Counsel, Corporate Ethics and Compliance at Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—concluded her term September 8 as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS®).

In her last official act as chair, Preston presided over a vote at the 2019 NAPBS Annual Conference, held September 8-10 in San Antonio, Texas, that formally changed the name of the organization to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). The name change, which removes the word "National" to reflect the organization's global scope, coincides with corresponding updates to the organization's bylaws, structure and policies.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Chair over these past twelve months, during a period of innovation, improvements in industry practices and global expansion," said Preston, who will continue to serve on the PBSA Board of Directors and the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair. "In today's screening landscape, where technology, regulations and company needs are all increasingly geographically intertwined, going global ensures that the PBSA is the industry's premier trade association in the world. The new structure creates greater value for our members, growing opportunities to engage and expand their networks."



GLOBAL RESTRUCTURING

As part of the organizational overhaul, a new global structure—consisting of global councils—will operate within the PBSA. Currently existing chapters, which include APAC, European and Canadian Chapters, will become councils governed by the single, global PBSA Board.



STERLING'S ROLE

"We congratulate Angela on the completion of her term, and all the stellar work she has done on behalf of the screening industry. Her leadership, dedication and strategic vision have been invaluable," said Josh Peirez, CEO, Sterling. "While Angela continues her contributions as Immediate Past Chair, Sterling will remain a leading member of the association—with multiple colleagues holding key committee positions—and continue to innovate at the forefront of the screening industry and help organizations create great environments."

Preston is a tenured member of the NAPBS Board of Directors since 2012, having previously served as Chair-Elect, Director and Secretary/Treasurer.



About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at www.sterlingcheck.com.



About PBSA

Founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. PBSA currently represents nearly 900 member companies engaged in employment and tenant background screening around the world.



Media Contact: Jacob Streiter

jacob@rosengrouppr.com / 646-695-7047





