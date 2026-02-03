Sterlite Technologies Inc. and SLICFiber launch #FiberOfHope to support World Cancer Day awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Cancer Day, Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), a U.S. subsidiary of STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, in collaboration with SLICFiber, has launched #FiberOfHope — a custom-engineered pink fiber optic drop cable designed to support cancer research and patient programs while delivering industry-leading performance for fiber-to-the-premise deployments. SLICFiber is Upstate New York's fastest-growing provider of 100% fiber-optic internet and voice services to residential and commercial sectors.

Starting February 4, 2026, SLICFiber will donate $25 for every new customer who signs up for SLICFiber's all-fiber internet service. Proceeds will be donated to local cancer charities in SLICFiber's rapidly growing service footprint.

Engineered with purpose, Pink Drop cable combines visual impact with uncompromised performance.

The Pink Drop '#FiberOfHope' is a fiber optic drop cable with a specially developed pink outer jacket. While the color, meant to convey support for cancer patients, is a bold departure from standard fiber appearance, the cable's core design, functionality, and performance remain fully aligned with STI's standard black fiber drop cables. The product meets the same stringent quality, durability, and reliability standards required for outdoor network deployments.

STI's Pink Drop cable also successfully delivers an aesthetically distinctive solution that meets the same high-performance benchmarks as its conventional fiber products — reinforcing agility in engineering without altering technical specifications or data performance.

The Pink Drop cable is:

UV-rated for long-term outdoor durability

for long-term outdoor durability Qualified and deployed in live network environments

in live network environments Designed to deliver the same robustness, reliability, and installation ease as standard fiber drop cables

Through Pink Drop, Sterlite Technologies Inc. and SLICFiber aim to use critical digital infrastructure as a visible symbol of solidarity and hope, highlighting how reliable connectivity supports communities and essential communication services. The launch will be promoted in the U.S. and aligned with SLICFiber's future deployments in Upstate New York and Massachusetts. The #FiberOfHope initiative reflects a shared commitment by Sterlite Technologies and SLIC to go beyond connectivity by leveraging innovation, collaboration, and visibility to support global causes that matter.

"At SLICFiber, our network is about more than speed and reliability—it's about the communities we serve every day," said Kevin Lynch, CEO of SLICFiber. "#FiberOfHope Pink Drop cable allows us to combine world-class connectivity with a meaningful message of awareness, solidarity, and support for cancer research and patient programs. This collaboration with STL reflects our commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality service to our municipal, education, healthcare, business, and residential customers, while also using our infrastructure to support causes that truly matter to the people we connect."

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL, said, "We believe connectivity has the power to go beyond networks—it can carry meaning, awareness, and collective responsibility. #FiberOfHope is a simple yet powerful symbol of solidarity for World Cancer Day, combining purpose with the same uncompromised performance our customers trust every day. Through this collaboration with SLIC, we are proud to use our engineering capabilities and infrastructure footprint to support a cause that touches millions of lives, while continuing to deliver reliable, future-ready connectivity."

About SLICFiber:

SLICFiber® connects communities at the speed of life by providing Internet, telephone, and television services over our state-of-the-art, 100% fiber-optic network. We are proud to serve our friends and neighbors in the same small communities in which we live and work. SLIC is known for excellent customer service provided by local people who know and care about the community.

About STI – Sterlite Technologies Inc:

STI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of STL, is focused on the design, manufacture, and sales of advanced optical fiber cable of the highest quality. Its North American Headquarters, along with its modern manufacturing facilities, are strategically situated in Lugoff, South Carolina, enabling STI to effectively serve and support its growing clientele across the United States and North America.

STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd.) is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more | Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

