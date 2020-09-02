Stern Pinball Announces New Avengers: Infinity Quest Pinball Machines

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines based on the Super Heroes and Super Villains featured in Marvel Comics' hit comic book series Avengers. The Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

For over 50 years the Avengers have delighted fans through comic books, television series and movies. In this pinball adventure, players will transform into their favorite Super Heroes as they battle Thanos and his minions across the cosmos. On his unrelenting quest for intergalactic omnipotent power, it's a race to hunt down and recover the six Infinity Gems before Thanos gets his hands on them. It's up to the player to stop Thanos and the Black Order from succeeding in this action-packed pinball experience.

"Like the Avengers, our team of designers, programmers, artists, and engineers have assembled to bring this universe to life in pinball form through incredible artwork, design, visuals, and sounds. This comic book universe has remained a staple in pop culture since first appearing in 1963. Through Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines, that tradition will carry on for current and future generations of fans," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature an interactive Dr. Strange spinning kinetic sling ring disc with dual direction velocity detection, aiding players on their journey to opening portals and starting Infinity Gem quests. All models feature a gravity defying Avengers Tower magnetic lock ramp with gravitational vari-target and magnet hold, capturing pinballs in midair as players unlock Iron Man Multiball. In addition to distinct hand-drawn artwork, all models feature an Avengers Computer Bingo grid 3-target drop bank, a Thor captive ball, Hulk spinning target, custom intricate wireform ramps, and 3 full size flippers.

The Premium and Limited Edition models feature an interactive Dr. Strange motorized pop-up disc scoop, transporting pinballs into an underground Portal, a visible subway capable of holding and staging up to 3 balls through custom playfield windows accentuated with dynamic RGB lighting effects. These models also include a custom sculpted Thanos Infinity Gauntlet integrated with atmospheric light-up gems, a Captain Marvel inverse gravity custom wireform ramp, and a Pym Laboratories vertical up-kicker.

The LE model is limited to 500 units globally. This limited version includes additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Pro Model: $US 6,199

Premium Model: $US 7,799

Limited Edition Model: $US 9,199

Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

