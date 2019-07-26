Stern Pinball Announces New "Jurassic Park" Pinball Machines

CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines celebrating the iconic film, Jurassic Park. Jurassic Park pinball machines will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

Like the blockbuster movie, the Jurassic Park pinball experience generates heart pounding excitement as the player progresses through the game. As the game starts, the player is transported to Isla Nublar, an amusement park where escaped dinosaurs are running amok! The player's mission is to rescue park staff and recapture dinosaurs from the chaotic environment unleashed by Dennis Nedry's computer virus. All dinosaurs, however, are not created equal as players will battle Raptors and the mighty T. Rex! The game immerses players in the fun world of battling dinosaurs in an action-packed adventure filled with twists and turns.

The Premium and Limited Edition models feature an amazing animatronic ball-eating, ball-throwing T. Rex that interacts with the ball and the player. These models also include an interactive Raptor and Raptor Pen featuring a ball-lock mechanism guarded by a motorized gate. The action does not let up with unique mosquito-in-amber pop bumpers and a custom metal horizontal helicopter spinner.

"Jurassic Park is a classic film featuring what everyone loves­­­­­ - dinosaurs! The game is designed to be easy to play, but difficult to master," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models also feature a Jungle Adventure Vehicle target in the middle of the playfield that is a spinning Newton Ball. This kinetic target registers direct hits, determines the direction players navigate on the island during gameplay, and lights T. Rex modes. All models include three full sized flippers, four custom ramps, a spinning "Spitter" target, in-lane up/down lock post that sets up critical playfield shots and distinctive hand-drawn art highlighting iconic dinosaurs from the series.

The Limited Edition model is limited to 500 units globally. The Limited Edition model includes additional unique features such as a sequentially numbered plaque, an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass, and a shaker motor.

Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball's powerful SPIKE™ electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations on the video display. SPIKE™ reduces system complexity and energy usage resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing. The state-of-the-art electronic system also powers a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Pro Model: $US 5,999 Premium Model: $US 7,599 Limited Edition Model: $US 8,999

Jurassic Park pinball is available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

About Jurassic World Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $5 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

