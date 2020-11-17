Stern Pinball Announces New Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™ Affordable Pinball Machine for the Home

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™, a new stylish, affordable, and fun pinball machine designed and engineered for the home.

Based upon the highly successful Star Wars™ Original Consumer Pin™, Stern's new Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™ celebrates the iconic comic artwork from the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™ immerses players in the dynamic Star Wars™ universe. The Pin™ is packed with features that provide players with an irresistible game experience including select speech and footage from the original Star Wars™ trilogy, color-changing playfield inserts, a custom sculpted Death Star, and a custom sculpted and interactive TIE fighter.

Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™ pinball machines feature the artwork of famed comic artist, Randy Martinez. Randy has been illustrating for over 30 years receiving countless accolades for his work. Randy has been creating cartoons, caricatures, illustrations, paintings, and 3D art for Lucasfilm since 1999.

The easy-to-setup Star Wars™Comic Art Pin™ is reliable, built to last, and engineered with genuine Stern commercial-quality parts. The playfield is housed in a stylish cabinet with dynamic, high definition artwork. The all-LED playfield lighting provides optimal color and brilliant light shows.

"The Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™ is designed to provide quality family entertainment and bring pinball fun to homes everywhere," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "We are pleased to bring these pinball machines celebrating the Star Wars™ galaxy and adventures to our fans with beautiful new comic artwork."

Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball's powerful SPIKE™ electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations. SPIKE™ reduces system complexity and energy usage, resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price ("MSRP")*: $US 4,499

*MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

The Star Wars™ Comic Art Pin™ is available to pre-order now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Avengers:Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

STAR WARS™ and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Kaulana Dilliner, (808) 386-2560, [email protected]

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

