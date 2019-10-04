Stern Pinball Announces New Star Wars™ Comic Art Pro and Premium Edition Pinball Machines

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines celebrating the iconic comic artwork from the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars themed Comic Art pinball machines will be available in Pro and Premium Edition models.

Star Wars themed Comic Art pinball machines feature the artwork of one of today's most popular artists, Randy Martinez. Randy has been illustrating for over 30 years receiving countless accolades of his work. Through a broad spectrum of his skills, Randy has been creating cartoons, caricatures, illustrations, paintings, and 3D art for Lucasfilm since 1999.

Randy's art first appeared in Star Wars Kids Magazine, before he quickly moved on to create cartoons and caricatures for Star Wars Insider. Randy was chosen to create the official key art for Star Wars Celebration IV, Celebration V and Celebration Europe.

"Fans of both pinball and Star Wars will be impressed by this hand-drawn comic artwork. It is stunning and captures everything a true Star Wars fan could ever want in their pinball machine," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Star Wars themed Comic Art Pro and Star Wars Comic Art Premium machines made by Stern are packed with features that provide an irresistible game experience. The game includes select dialogue and footage from the original Star Wars trilogy, color-changing LED-lighted inserts, and a sculpted TIE fighter. All models feature two LCD screens. The Premium model also features art representing an exploding Death Star, a sculpted LED-lit Millennium Falcon and an interactive hyperspace loop that encircles the playfield and can accommodate up to 5 pinballs at once.

Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball's powerful SPIKE™ electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations on the video display. SPIKE™ reduces system complexity and energy usage resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing. The state-of-the-art electronic system also powers a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Pro Model: $US 5,999

Premium Edition Model: $US 7,599

Star Wars themed Comic Art pinball is available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

STAR WARS™ and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

