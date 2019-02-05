Stern Pinball Announces Stern Insider Membership Program

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, today announced that registration is open for the newly created Stern Insider program.

The program provides exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the world of Stern Pinball. Membership perks include exclusive limited edition merchandise, special admission to Sternsponsored events, and private access to exclusive webinars, videos and interviews with game designers, programmers, artists, and other Stern insiders.

Stern Insiders also receive exclusive access to product launch webinars, live streams of game rules and strategies with top players, service seminars conducted by Stern professionals, and advance sneak peeks at upcoming accessories, merchandise, and other new products.

"Stern Insiders get much of what Stern fans have always wanted," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. "Stern Insiders get access to information we've never before shared publicly."

In addition to exclusive access to behind-the-scenes experiences at Stern, for $29.99 a year, Stern Insiders also receive a membership kit that includes a one-of-a-kind Stern Insider t-shirt and other surprises.

To register and become a Stern Insider, please visit https://sternpinball.com/stern-insider/

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in highstakes international competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

Related Links

https://sternpinball.com

