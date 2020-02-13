Stern Pinball Announces Stern Pro Circuit Championship and Arcade & Beer Festival

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, today announced Lagunitas Brewing Company will be hosting the premiere competitive pinball event of the year, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship.

Partnering with eBay, the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA), and the Replay Foundation, the Stern Pro Circuit Championship will feature the 20 highest ranked pinball players in the world competing for the coveted Stern Pro Circuit Championship Belt, cash prizes, and pinball glory at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The event will feature a celebrity "Meet, Greet and Battle" area with special guests Jenni "JWoww" Farley from Jersey Shore and world renowned thrash metal guitarist Scott Ian from Anthrax. The pinball tournament will be hosted by Jack Danger, Twitch Ambassador and host of the Dead Flip pinball channel. In addition, there will be over 60 pinball machines and classic arcade games on free play for spectators, tournaments open to the public, an arcade DJ, special vendors, and lots of giveaways.

Limited tickets are available for $25 to the general public and can be purchased through this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stern-pro-circuit-pinball-championships-arcade-and-beer-fest-tickets-91914355311 Doors are open to the public at 12pm with the Championship final beginning at 1pm.

The Stern Pro Circuit Championship is an exhilarating elimination format where the last person standing will be crowned the champion. The tournament game lineup will feature all of the newest Stern Pinball titles. When only two players remain, they will compete in an exciting head-to-head match-up to determine the 2019-20 Stern Pro Circuit Champion! For additional information about the 2019-20 Stern Pro Circuit Championship, please visit:

https://sternpinball.com/stern-pro-circuit/spcc2020/

The Stern Pro Circuit is comprised of 20 sanctioned tournaments around the globe held during the course of a 12-month season. The 20 highest ranked players at the end of the season compete in the championship. Individual players compete for cash, prizes, a new Stern Pinball machine, and designation as the Stern Pro Circuit Champion!

"We'll have the best players in the world competing for the championship belt, prize money and a brand new Stern Pinball machine," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. "Don't miss exciting entertainment from our celebrity guests JWoww and Scott Ian. This is a pinball festival not to be missed!"

Live stream coverage of this championship will be featured on Jack Danger's Dead Flip Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/dead_flip) with a replay of the event on the Professional and Amateur Pinball Association YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/PAPApinball). And a special thanks to all additional sponsors including Lagunitas Brewing Company, Star Events, Logan Arcade, Headquarters Arcade, Wornstar Clothing Company, Shuga Records, Toy De Jour, Baytek Entertainment, and Dark Matter Coffee.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

About the Replay Foundation

The Replay Foundation's mission is to create and promote the world's greatest pinball tournaments, encourage friendly, casual competition, and spread enthusiasm for pinball through a variety of new and ongoing projects. Toward that end, we have created the PAPA Tournament Circuit, built two world-class annual tournaments, regularly broadcast instructional videos, and created an all-encompassing gaming festival known as ReplayFX to help promote the game and its surrounding community. Our hope is that players will continue to use these resources and become more interested in the wonderful game of pinball. For more information on the Replay Foundation, please visit replayfoundation.org.

About the IFPA

The objective of the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is to elevate the awareness and visibility of pinball across the globe and generate media coverage and corporate backing to bring the sport of competitive pinball back into the spotlight. The IFPA was created with the express purpose of encouraging, supporting, and endorsing competitive pinball throughout the world. The organization provides oversight and assistance to not only establishing pinball leagues, but also tournaments, and other promotional activities. For more information on the IFPA, please visit www.ifpapinball.com.

